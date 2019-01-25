Netflix is keeping the momentum going well into January, releasing a number of new titles to the streaming service as the month comes to a close.

Starting on Friday, Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming giant’s library for something to binge will be greeted with a total of eight new titles, some of which include new seasons of some fan-favorite series. The streaming service is also rolling out a number of new films, and even bring the fifth season of one SyFy series into the mix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Animas

Nightmare and reality are about to blur with the debut of a new Netflix film.



Animas, premiering on the streaming service on Friday, Jan. 25, tells the tale of a teenager whose eerie visions become increasingly frequent and terrifying after her longtime friend gets a girlfriend and his abusive dad is strangely killed.

Black Earth Rising

Examining the West’s relationship with Africa, set in a world of prosecution of war crimes, new Netflix original series Black Earth Rising will tell the tale of legal investigator Kate Ashby, who, as a child, was adopted by a human rights activist and raised in London after the Rwandan genocide. Now, Kate will attempt to discover the truth of her past.



Black Earth Rising will be shelved in the Netflix library on Friday.

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Netflix original series Club de Cuervos, which tells the story of a brother and sister who inherit their family’s treasured football team, the Ravens New Toledo, is returning for its fourth season on the streaming giant this Friday.



Season 4 of the series will see Chava and Isabel coming to terms with their futures and the future of the Cuervos.

Kingdom

Netflix is taking viewers to a fictional kingdom ravaged by corruption, famine, and rumors of the king’s death and riddled by a mysterious death that renders the infected immune to death. Becoming the kingdom’s only hope, the crown prince sets out on a journey to unveil the evil behind it and save his people.



From director Kim Seong-Hum, Netflix original series Kingdom debuts on Friday.

Medici: The Magnificent

Netflix is adding a new period drama to its streaming library.



A follow-up to Medici: Masters of Florence and starring Game of Thrones‘ Sean Bean and Teen Wolf‘s Daniel Sharman, Medici: The Magnificent takes viewers back to 15th century Florence, Italy, where an attempt on Piero de Medici’s life forces his son Lorenzo to assume leadership of the family-run bank.



Medici: The Magnificent premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Polar

Duncan Vizla, better known as the Black Kaiser and the world’s top assassin, will come out of retirement in new Netflix film Polar.



The film, debuting on the streaming service Friday, follows Duncan, who, after being marked by his former employer as a liability to the firm, finds himself going to head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.

The film stars Vanessa Hudgens and Mads Mikkelsen.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Kimmy Schmidt is headed back to Netflix for the final time.



On Friday, the second half of Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will premiere. The final episodes will see Kimmy having to choose between helping her friends, Titus, Jacqueline, and Lillian, or “helping someone she’s never put first before: herself.”

Z Nation: Season 5

Netflix is getting an extra dose of the undead when the 13-episode fifth season of SyFy’s Z Nation hits the streaming service’s library.



The popular post-apocalyptic series is set years after a zombie virus wipes out the majority of the population, leaving a handful of survivors who must transport the only known survivor of the virus from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab waits for his blood and a cure.



Z Nation Season 5 will be available for streaming on Sunday, Jan. 27.