Netflix is adding to its streaming library this weekend and beefing up its original content offerings.

This weekend will see the streaming giant take viewers into a disastrous festival that was once touted to be “the greatest party that never happened,” suspending them in a post-apocalyptic world with only a handful of survivors, and making them bubble with laughter with the return of one of their most beloved comedies.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

On Friday, Jan. 18, go behind the scenes of “the greatest party that never happened.”



FYRE, a multi-day luxury music and arts festival located on a “private island, was touted as being the most exclusive festival on the planet at the time. With tickets ranging from $1,500 to $12,000, creators Billy McFarland and rapper promised bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances, and posh amenities, though the reality was far from what was promised.



In the documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix, with director Chris Smith, gives viewers a first-hand look into the failed event.

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

Emmy winning comedy Grace and Frankie is returning for Season 5 on Friday.



The popular Netflix original series follows Grace and Frankie as their lives are turned upside down after their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, they form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.



In the series’ fifth season, Grace and Frankie will scheme to get their old lives back.

IO

Directed by Jonathan Helpert and starring Margaret Qualley, IO follows a young scientist searching for a way for humans to survive on a post-apcalyptic Earth, which most people have abandoned for a settlement on one of Jupiter’s moons. After meeting another survivor, she must choose between continuing her mission and staying on Earth or race with him to catch the last shuttle off the planet.



IO debuts on the streaming platform Friday.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Netflix is inviting you into some of the most extraordinary homes in Season 2 Part B of original series The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.



The series follows award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin around the world as they tour some of the most striking homes on the planet, giving viewers an invitation into the most extraordinary homes.



Season 1 saw homes in Norway, Spain, New Zealand, and Nova Scotia, Canada open their doors and welcome the cameras in, followed by homes in Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, and the United States in the first half of the second season. Season 2 Part B will take viewers through the doors of homes in India, Israel, Norway, and Spain.

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Join rapper and activist Killer Mike and a team of funny correspondents as they explore socially relevant topics in new Netflix comedy documentary series Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.



In this funny and provocative series, Killer Mike will attempt to “introduce people to new thoughts and concepts” as he embarks on a number of through-provoking interviews and projects.



The series makes its Netflix debut on Friday.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village are returning for another season of the animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On!



The Netflix original children’s series, now entering its fifth season, picks up where the film Trolls left off, with the trolls of Troll Village keeping the party going in their forest home. In the new season, the trolls will see their fair share of adventure as they get lost in wormholes, journey to the Fountain of Glitter, go for a ride in a submarine, play in the snow, and more.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5 will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Proving that January is the month for Netflix originals, the streaming giant is adding four more original titles to its streaming library this weekend.



Avail. 1/18/19:

Carmen Sandiego — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close — NETFLIX FILM

GIRL — NETFLIX FILM

Soni — NETFLIX FILM

What’s Leaving

Unfortunately, the new offerings come at a price. This weekend, a total of two titles will be leaving the streaming service.



Leaving 1/18/19:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



Leaving 1/19/19:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring