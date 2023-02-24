Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 24)

Netflix may have spent the past several weeks stocking the library full with titles like Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 and Outer Banks Season 3, but the streamer is done yet. This weekend, as the final days of February arrive, Netflix will add seven new titles to its content catalogue, and all but two of them are Netflix original series and films. The new additions including everything from a new season of the hit docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive to the new Netflix original films We Have a Ghost. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport's biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films."

'Oddballs: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Oddballs follows James, a bubble-shaped boy, whose observations on life fuel his comedic rants at everyday annoyances and elevates them to laughably absurd heights. Along with his best friends Max (a talking crocodile) and Echo (a girl who claims to be from the future), James' ridiculous schemes to question norms often result in disaster."

'Married at First Sight: Season 12' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "Ten singles count down to the fateful day they'll meet their mystery spouse at the altar, managing the reactions of their families while preparing for their weddings at breakneck speed. On the big day, one bride falls apart when a gift from her husband takes her by surprise and any expectations of her envisioned wedding day are shattered."

'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "With help from their friends and Pokémon partners, Ash and Goh get even closer to achieving their ultimate dreams."

'The Real World: Season 12' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "Seven strangers are picked to live in a city famous for its showgirls, gambling, and partying all hours of the day. Steven, Trishelle, Irulan, Alton, Frank, Arissa, and Brynn are livin it up in this season of The Real World in Las Vegas."

'We Have a Ghost' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA."

'Who Were We Running From?' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Hiding a mysterious past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming library this weekend may notice that two titles are missing. On Friday, all three seasons of Sin senos sí hay paraíso are set to exit, with Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion following on Saturday. As Netflix prepares for the new additions set to arrive in March, even more titles will exit next week. Leaving 2/28/23

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall