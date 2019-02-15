Netflix is bulking up its streaming library this weekend with a total of eight new additions.

Starting on Friday, the streaming giant will be stocking a number of new titles in its ever-expanding library, including a total of five original series and films that promise plenty of laughs and mystery.

This weekend will also see the addition of three other films, including a beloved comedy starring Steve Carell.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

Larry Charles is an award winning writer, director, and producer best known for his work on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Borat, Bruno, The Dictator, and Religulous will travel the world to explore the depths of comedy in new Netflix original series Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy.



Debuting on the streaming platform on Friday, Feb. 15, the original “explores the vast depths and varying definitions of comedy” from some of the most unlikeliest places, including Russia, China, India, Iran, Nigeria Turkey and more, unearthing just how dangerous and meaningful comedy can be.

The Breaker Upperers

One friendship, as well as an unusual business model, will be put to the test in The Breaker Upperers.



The Netflix film follows friends Mel and Jen, who, after discovering that they were being two-timed by the same man, formed an unusual business involved in breaking up couples in exchange for cash. Now, years later, a run-in with an old victim threatens to put the business, as well as their friendship, to the test when their effort not to get emotionally invested falters.



The Breaker Upperers premieres on Friday.

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

Rayla, Callum, and Ezran’s adventure to Xadia while protecting the newly-hatched Dragon Prince, Zym will face complications when The Dragon Prince Season 2 debuts on Friday.



The series tells the story of two human princes and the elven assassin who was sent to kill them who join forces in an effort to put an end to the battle threatening to destroy both of their worlds following the introduction of a seventh kind of magic – Dark Magic.



The nine-episode second season will see Rayla, Callum, and Ezran continuing their journey to Xadia, but their mission will be riddled with issues of betrayal and trust, vicious drags, and temptation by dark magic.

The Umbrella Academy

Based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy is coming to life on the small screen in the new Netflix original series.



The series follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death. Coming back together after having been torn apart, their divergent personalities and abilities, as well as the imminent threat of a global apocalypse, threaten to once again separate them.



The Umbrella Academy will be available for streaming beginning Friday.

Yucatan

Two con artists will unite aboard a cruise ship headed from Spain to Mexico in an attempt to “creatively and ruthlessly” swindle a lottery winner in new Netflix film Yucatan.



Written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Daniel Monzón and directed by Daniel Monzón, the film stars Luis Tosar, Toni Acosta, Stephanie Cayo, Rodrigo De la Serna, Adrián Núñez, and Alicia Fernández.



Yucatan makes its way to the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

Black Sea

An underwater heist will make its way to Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 16.



Black Sea, originally premiering in 2014, follows former naval officer Robinson, who, after losing his salvage job, assembles a crew of unemployed sailors to find a sunken Nazi U-boat located in the depths of the Black Sea said to hold a fortune in gold. Their risky mission becomes even more dangerous when greed takes hold of the group, who are already divided by language and culture.

Studio 54

Netflix subscribers can go behind the scenes the epicenter of 70s hedonism.



Studio 54, headed to Netflix on Saturday, takes viewers behind the curtain of the history of the very place that “not only redefined the nightclub, but also came to symbolize an entire era,” documenting the rise and fall of New York City’s Studio 54 after its founders were indicted for tax evasion.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

One man will venture into the final frontier when The 40-Year-Old Virgin is stocked in Netflix’s streaming library.



Electronics store clerk Andy Stitzer may seem to have it all – a happy life and a growing collection of comic books, action figures, and collectible models – but friends David, Jay, and Cal will push him to have more after they discover that there is one thing he hasn’t done: slept with a woman. In their effort to cross the item off the bucket list, Andy embarks on a number of disastrous dates before meeting a single mother who immediately takes an interest in him.



The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Judd Apatow’s first feature film, will be available for streaming on Saturday.