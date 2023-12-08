Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 8)

The holiday season is in full swing, and this weekend, even more presents are arriving in the Netflix streaming library. As the streamer continues to check its list of incoming December 2023 titles, four new ones are set to debut this weekend, including the debut of the Netflix original films Blood Vessel and Women on the Edge. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blood Vessel' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship – not realizing the dangers that await."

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith."

'Leave the World Behind' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers – G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) – arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions."

'Women on the Edge' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey – and friendship."

'Love and Monsters' Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 8

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over the radio with his high school girlfriend, Aimee, who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is in no rush give any titles the boot this month, but that doesn't mean subscribers shouldn't anticipate any exiting titles at all. While no TV series or movies are set to exit the library throughout the first several days of December, beginning Dec. 14, a mass exodus of content will begin. Titles set to depart this month include 8 Mile, Anchorman, Mission: Impossible, Us, and Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, among many others.