Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Dec. 15)

Netflix is stocking the streaming library full of fresh titles this weekend. After dropping everything from Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only to The Crown Season 6, Part 2 throughout the week, the streamer is giving subscribers even more titles to watch when six new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals arrive this weekend, the roundup including things like Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Yoh' Christmas, and more. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Carol & The End of The World' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone – lost among the hedonistic masses." prevnext

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run. Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!" prevnext

'Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist presents an exclusive interview with one of the key figures in the ETA organization: Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera. Hosted by Jordi Évole, this documentary looks at the terrorist group and some of its more significant moments upon its dissolution in 2018. Almost 50 years after an attack, this conversation helps provide answers to one of the terrorist group's victims." prevnext

'Familia' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions." prevnext

'The Hills: Seasons 3-4' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "Lauren Conrad moves on from Orange County to pursue her dreams in Los Angeles, where she tries to make things work with her friends while fighting for a place in the fashion industry." prevnext

'Yoh' Christmas' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?" prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Once again, no titles will be leaving Netflix this weekend, but the lucky streak is about to come to an end. After marking its first departure of the month when The Hills: Seasons 1-2 exited the platform on Thursday, an exodus of titles is set to begin next week, some of the departing titles for December listed below. Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2 Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6 prevnext