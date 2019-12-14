Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

After kicking off the month with a strong push of fresh content, Netflix is slowing things down a bit as it heads into the weekend. Whereas previous weekends have seen dozens of new titles made available for bingeing, this weekend will only see the addition of four new titles, only one of which is a Netflix original.

Of course, the slim pickings of new additions joining dozens of others made over recent weeks and months, as well as the streaming giant’s ongoing slate of holiday programming, meaning that subscribers still have plenty of options to add to their library.

‘6 Underground’

A group of international operatives will join forces to delete their pasts to change the future in Netflix’s upcoming vigilante action-thriller film 6 Underground.

Directed by Michael Bay and slated to debut on the streamer on Friday, Dec. 13, the film follows a group of six individuals, each the very best at what they do, who are recruited by a tech billionaire after he fakes his death for “a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”

6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco.

‘A Family Man’

A ruthless headhunter will be faced with the professional battle of his life amid a devastating family crisis when the 2016 drama film A Family Man makes its way to the streaming giant on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Directed by Mark Williams, in his directorial debut, and written by Bill Dubuque, the film follows Dane Jensen, a hard-driven headhunter who, while preparing to fight for a promotion, learns of his son’s devastating diagnosis, pulling him “between achieving his professional dream and spending time with the family that needs him now more than ever.”

A Family Man stars Gerard Butler, Willem Dafoe, Anupam Kher, Alfred Molina, Alison Brie and Gretchen Mol.

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’

Netflix is stocking a new dramedy to its library with the Sunday addition of Dil Dhadakne Do.

The 2015 Indian comedy-drama centers on the Mehras, a dysfunctional Punjabi family who, on a cruise to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary, must contemplate over their way of living and their love lives.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. Aamir Khan provides voiceover for Pluto, the family dog who acts as the narrator.

‘Karthik Calling Karthik’

Mysterious early morning phonecalls will lead to one man achieving his dreams in Karthik Calling Karthik.

Set to be added to the streaming lineup on Sunday, the Vijay Lalwani-directed film follows Karthik, an introverted loner who is miserable at his go-nowhere job and in love with his colleague Shonali, who doesn’t even notice him. On the brink of accepting his go-nowhere destiny, Karthi begins receiving mysterious phone calls from someone claiming to be himself who promises to change his life forever.

Karthik Calling Karthik, a 2010 Indian psychological thriller film, stars Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor and Shefali Shah.

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, this weekend is proving to be a heavy-hitter, as nearly as many titles that are being added will be leaving.

Leaving 12/14/19:

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving 12/15/19:

Helix: Season 2

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Along with the movies making their way to the streaming library beginning on Friday, seven others were made earlier in the week.

Avail. 12/9/19:

A Family Reunion Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

Avail. 12/10/19:

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Season 3

Avail. 12/11/19:

The Sky Is Pink

Avail. 12/12/19:

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos – NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Notable Upcoming Addition: ‘Lost In Space: Season 2’

Netflix is launching subscribers back into orbit on Dec. 24 with the second season premiere of Lost In Space.

Based on the 1965 series of the same name, Lost In Space follows the Robinson family, pioneering space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course. Stranded on a strange and foreign planet, the Robinson’s must attempt to survive and escape a planet all while fighting hidden dangers.

After ending Season 1 with the Robinsons venturing into uncharted territory, Season 2 will see the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet, forcing the family to work together in an attempt to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

Notable Upcoming Addition: ‘You: Season 2’

Taking away a bit of the charm from the holiday season, everyone’s favorite stalker, Joe Goldberg, or Will as he now goes by, returns to the streamer with You Season 2 later this month.

Debuting exactly one year after the series made its move from Lifetime to Netflix, on Dec. 26, Season 2 will follow Joe to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who conveniently isn’t into social media, unlike the former apple of Joe’s unsavory eye.

Along with Penn Badgely returning in the starring role, the sophomore run will also star The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Adwin Brown and Carmela Zumbado.