Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 7)

A new weekend means a fresh slate of additions to the Netflix streaming library, and the streaming giant is keeping the momentum rolling throughout August. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, Netflix subscribers will be treated to a total of 13 news titles, 11 of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. This weekend, subscribers clicking on the Netflix app may have a difficult time choosing what to press play on. Among the new additions is a new season of a beloved baking competition series with a bit of Mexican flare. The streamer is also stocking a new season of one fan-favorite reality TV series. Of course, Netflix isn’t forgetting about its youngest subscribers, as it will also be stocking four new additions to its Netflix Family catalogue. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3' Netflix is boarding the ship for High Seas Season 3 on Friday. Aug. 7. Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the series is set following the death of Eva and Carolina Villanueva's father, which prompts them to set sail aboard a luxury cruise ship from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s. During their journey, however, they find themselves investigating following a series of mysterious deaths. In Season 3, a new mystery emerges as the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico.

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space' Netflix is launching subscribers into orbit on Friday when the streamer debuts its newest Netflix Family addition, The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids In Space. The newest addition to the beloved children's franchise will find the Magic School Bus kids visiting the International Space Station, though their trip encounters a hiccup when they ind themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade! The Magic School Bus Rides Again is Netflix's reboot of the classic '90s series, though it follows Ms. Fizzle's younger sister, Fiona Fizzle, as she takes the wheel on the science-fueled educational lessons.

'¡Nailed It! México: Season 2' Netflix is headed south of the border for the upcoming second season of comical baking competition series ¡Nailed It! México, adding a Mexican flair to the popular Netflix original series. Set to debut on Friday, the series will see very amateur bakers competing to re-create elaborate deserts to epic failure in an effort to win the grand cash prize of 200,000 pesos ($10,000 USD) and bragging rights. The special will be hosted by actor Omar Chaparro and renowned baker Anna Ruiz, who will be joined by a number of guest judges.

'The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2' On Friday, the quest for the sacred scrolls will continue when Netflix debuts the second season of The New Legends of Monkey, which will find the Monkey King and friends embarking on their quest in a world of demons, gods and magic. The Netflix original series, which first debuted in April of 2018, is a fresh take on Monkey, a Japanese production from the 1970s and '80s which was based on the 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West, the new series will see a teenage girl liberate the Monkey King, who has long been trapped in stone, in a quest to save the world and find seven sacred scrolls.

'Selling Sunset: Season 3' Netflix is taking subscribers back into the juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients of LA's most elite real estate agents in Season 3 of Selling Sunset. The series follows elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles. Season 3 will see some big changes coming to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup. Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 8/7/20:

Berlin, Berlin – NETFLIX FILM

Sing On! Germany – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/8/20:

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

What's leaving this week? Leaving 8/7/20:

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha