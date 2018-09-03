Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

As the unofficial end of summer comes with Labor Day this weekend, Netflix is stocking its streaming library in preparation of the days getting shorter and colder.

Netflix subscribers will have an abundance of new titles to choose from when they sit down for their binge watch this weekend. As they peruse through the ever-growing library, they will see a handful of new Netflix original series added, dabbling in various genres including comedy and true crime, a few fan-favorite Disney movies, and even a little something for those already stocking up on the Halloween candy and laying out their costumes, though the latter is not for the faint of heart.

Inside the Criminal Mind

Netflix is delving into the minds of criminals in new original series Inside the Criminal Mind.



The true crime series explores the psychological machinations and immoral behavior of some of the most infamous criminals and features commentary from some of the world’s leading psychological experts, offering viewers a better understanding of how a criminal’s mind works.



Inside the Criminal Mind will be available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 31.

Ozark: Season 2

Netflix original crime drama Ozark is returning for its sophomore run on the streaming platform on Friday.



The popular Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring series, which debuted its first season last August, centers around financial planner Marty Byrde who relocates his family from Chicago to a community in the Ozarks after he finds himself at the mercy of a Mexican drug lord after a money laundering scheme goes wrong.



Season 2 of the series will see the Byrdes facing a new set of dangers “from every side of the cartel,” as the Snells and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

Following the success of The Comedy Lineup: Part 1, Netflix will premiere The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 on Friday, Aug. 31.



The second installment of the humorous Netflix original series will see a mix of up-and-coming comics take the mic for a series of 15-minute stand-up sets. The special was filmed live at Atlanta’s historic Terminal West, with comics including Aisling Bea, Emma Willmann, Janelle James, Josh Johnson, JR De Guzman, Kate Willett, Matteo Lane, and Max Silvestri.

Another Cinderella Story

It’s a princess kind of weekend at Netflix, with teen musical comedy Another Cinderella Story being crowned at the streaming platform on Saturday, Sept. 1.



The 2008 film, the second installment of the A Cinderella Story series, tells the modern-day fairy tale of Tami, a high school student with ambitions of becoming a dancer who also has a “fairy godsitter,” and evil stepmother, and two evil stepsisters. Tami’s modern-day fairytale gets a kickstart following a school dance and a meeting with a modern-day Prince Charming.

Bruce Almighty

Promising laughs on Saturday, Netflix is bringing the Jim Carrey-starring film Bruce Almighty to its library.



Originally premiering in 2003 and quickly become a favorite, Bruce Almighty tells the story of Bruce Nolan, whose career in TV is stalled when he is passed over for an anchorman position. The world has other plans in mind for Bruce, though, and he soon finds himself in a meeting with God and gaining all of his powers.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Getting into the spirit of Halloween a little bit early, horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning will make its way to Netflix’s streaming library on Saturday.



The film, originally released in 2006 as a prequel to the 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, follows a group of friends who set out on a final road trip before one of the core members of the group is sent to Vietnam. However, their road trip turns into a nightmare after they are brought to the Hewitt homestead, where young Leatherface is just learning the tools of his murderous trade.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Experiment 626 is clambering its way to Netflix subscribers on Sunday, Sept. 2, with the Netflix debut of favorite Disney film Lilo & Stitch.



The 2002 animated film follows Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl who adopts a “dog” she names Stitch, unaware that her newfound pet is actually a chaotic experiment gone wrong by the Galactic Federation. As Dr. Jumba Jookiba and Agent Pleakley travel to KauaʻI to capture the escaped expirment, Lilo, through her unwavering belief in ohana, teaches Stitch the meaning of family and gives him the ability to care for someone else.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 8/31/18:

Paradise PD

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law



Avail. 9/1/18:

10,000 B.C.

Assassins

August Rush

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven



Avail. 9/2/18:

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3