Netflix is saying goodbye to August and hello to September in a big way. This weekend, the streaming giant is stocking the shelves of its streaming library with dozens of new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals, meaning that there will be plenty to watch as the temperatures continue to drop.

Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, a total of 40 new titles will be making their way onto the streaming platform, sprawling multiple genres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The A List

Netflix is taking subscribers to Peregrine Island for a chilly mystery in new Netflix original series The A List.



Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, Aug. 30 and produced by Lionsgate-backed producer Kindle Entertainment, the 13-part drama follows Mia, who travels to Peregrine Island for a summer camp. However, her “holiday of a lifetime” turns into a nightmare when the mysterious Amber arrives.



Written by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier, The A List stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Rosie Dwyer, Jacob Dudman, Michael Ward, and Cian Berry.

Carole & Tuesday

Come Friday, another anime will be stocked at Netflix.



Carole & Tuesday, first released in Japan as part of the Spring 2019 anime season, is set 50 years after mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. Living in the metropolis of Alba City, Carole is working part time while trying to become a musician. She meets Tuesday, who was born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City. Their chance meeting sets them off on their musical career after they realize they’ve found their musical partner.



Carole & Tuesday, according to ComicBook, features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

The highly-anticipated premiere of the epic story The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is coming on Friday.



Based on Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film The Dark Crystal, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a Netflix orginal series, is set years after the events of the movie to a time when the world of Thra is dying. A “source of untold power,” the Crystal of Truth is damaged, causing a sickness to spread across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.



The voice cast includes Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, Hannah John-Kamen, Dave Goelz, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, and more.

La Grande Classe

One of four new French acquisitions, La Grande Classe will premiere on Netflix on Friday. The “raunchy, feel-good, goofy” comedy follows two best friends, now “uber-Parisians,” who return to their hometown for their middle school reunion hoping to show up their former bullies and reconnect with teenage crushes.



Rated PG-MA, the 83-minute-long film was written and directed by Remy Four and Julien War stars Ludovik Day and Jerome Niel.

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

A small Indian town will beam with the boundless curiosity of a toddler in the second season Netflix original animated children’s series Mighty Little Bheem.



Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series, Netflix’s first Indian preschool animated series, follows ultra strong, brave and intelligent Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his hometown, bringing mischief and adventure.



Season two, set to be available for streaming on Friday, will see Bheem back to his playful antics and super powered feats as he cheerfully dodges danger and makes friends in unlikely places.

Styling Hollywood

Netflix is premiering its new fashion-focused reality series on Friday.



Styling Hollywood, the latest in the streaming giant’s growing reality TV front, follows celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis as they run their lifestyle company JSN STUDIO while balancing marriage and life’s ups and downs.



The series, which comes on the heels of the Season 4 premiere of Queer Eye, is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Carlos King, David George and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers with Angela Rae Berg serving as executive producer and showrunner.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Proving that this weekend is a big one, in addition to the titles mentioned above, dozens more slated to be added throughout the weekend.



Avail. 8/30/19:

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Locked Up: Season 3

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis – NETFLIX FAMILY

Un bandido honrado – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 8/31/19:

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1



Avail. 9/1/19:

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, the slate of fresh content means that some cleaning has to be done. This weekend, Netflix will be giving the boot to several series and movies, meaning you better give them a final watch before they’re gone for good.



Leaving 8/30/19:

Burnt



Leaving 8/31/19:

Straw Dogs

What’s Leaving?

True to tradition, while the beginning of the months marks many new additions to the streaming library, it also marks the mass departure of dozens of others.



Leaving 9/1/19:

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover