Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is celebrating the dog days of summer this weekend by rolling out a handful of new additions.

As summer begins to come to a close, Netflix is keeping its promise to produce an influx of new original content in 2018, with all but one title coming to the streaming giant this weekend being a Netflix original series.

Subscribers browsing the streaming giant’s expanding library this weekend are promised to find something perfect for their tastes, with the newest additions ranging from series that dabble in the genre of comedy to a new season of a popular children’s series. Netflix also has something up their sleeves for helpless romantics who also love superheroes.

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

JibJab Bros. Studios-produced series Ask the StoryBots will debut its second season on Friday, Aug. 24.



Following a colorful team of five friends – Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo – in the world beneath viewers’ TV screens, the creatures travel the world and answer children’s most pressing questions, including how ears hear and why they can’t eat dessert all of the time.

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

In Netflix’s latest comedy special, comedian Bert Kreischer is ready to take his shirt off and “party hardy” with his debut stand-up special, Bert Kreischer: Secret Time.



The special, filmed with a live audience at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, features Kreischer’s latest routine on fatherhood, in which he humorously tells stories about zip-lining with his family, his daughter practicing softball with an imaginary ball, and upstaging ex-NBA player Ralph Sampson at a childhood basketball camp.



Bert Kreischer: Secret Time will be available for streaming on Friday.

Ghoul

Being shelved in the streaming platform’s library on Friday, new miniseries Ghoul, Netflix’s first horror series from India, tells the story a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation center only to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

The After Party

Netflix is ready to get the party started on Friday with the release of the original film The After Party.



Starring Kyle Harvey as aspiring rapper Owen, the film follows Owen, who believes that his career is over following an onstage incident that leaves him dubbed “#Seezjahboy.” However, when his best friend and manager takes him to a wild New York City party, he gets one more chance to make the impossible happen.

The Innocents

In Netflix’s newest teen-centered flick, June, on the brink of her 16th birthday, flees her home along with her boyfriend, Harry, both seeking freedom. However, an extraordinary gift that they possess threatens to separate them.



The Innocents will be available for streaming beginning Friday, Aug. 24.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Netflix’s latest project with Dreamworks is ready to release its third season on Friday, Aug. 24.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, which released its first season in January, follows the adventures of the residents in the animated Troll Village, including Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the characters featured in the 2016 movie Trolls.



The third season will see the trolls turning an enemy into a new friend, Poppy training Branch in “hair-jitsu,” Smidge wooing a crush, and DJ Suki learning how to the best party ever.

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Following its cancellation at Freeform, fans will be able to catch up on all five seasons of the Emily Osmett-led series Young & Hungry when it makes its way to Netflix on Friday.



As one of the network’s longest-running series, Young & Hungry follows food blogger Gabi, who accepts a job as a personal chef for a young tech tycoon. As she embarks on a new adventure in the culinary world, she also finds the possibility of love.

What’s Leaving

Thankfully, the addition of new titles does not mean the loss of a lot of others. This weekend will see Netflix subscribers only having to part ways with a single title.



Leaving 8/25/18:

The Road

What Was Added This Week

Along with the handful of additions rolling out this weekend, the streaming giant also added a number of titles throughout the week, including two new Netflix original series.



Avail. 8/21/18:

Year One



Avail. 8/23/18:

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News: Season 1