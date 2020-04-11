Netflix is bulking up its streaming content even more this weekend with the addition of several new titles. Making sure that the streaming library stays stocked, the new additions do not come at the loss of any others, as no titles are set to leave the streamer this weekend.

In total, six new titles will be added by weekend’s end, all Netflix originals that will give subscribers plenty to choose from. The new titles include brand-new documentaries, a hilarious rom-com, and a comedy that promises more than enough laughs. The eighth episode of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is also set to join the titles mentioned below on Sunday. The new additions will join several others that were made to help kick start the month of April.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Brews Brothers’

Two estranged brothers will find themselves forced back together in Netflix’s newest comedy series, Brews Brothers, which is set for a Friday, April 10 premiere.

From brothers Greg Schaffer (That ’70s Show, Notes From the Underbelly) and The League creator Jeff Schaffer, the comedy follows estranged brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, wh find themselves running a brewery together. Described as “beer geniuses,” they “know everything there is to know about brewing beer,” though they struggle to know something about being a family.

The series stars Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle, Carmen Flood, and Marques Ray.

‘LA Originals’

Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon are tracing their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers in Netflix’s latest documentary, LA Originals.

Set to debut on the streamer Friday, the 90-minute documentary explores the culture and landmarks of the Chicano and street art movement that cemented the duo as behind-the-scenes hip-hop legends. Indiweire reports that it will also feature interviews with a number of entertainers, including Kobe Bryant, Eminem, Michelle Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Blink-182, Wilmer Valderrama, Terry Crews, George Lopez, and more.

LA Originals is directed by Oriol and written by Brian Maya and Omar Quiroga.

‘La vie scolaire’

One school counselor will devote herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own, in Netflix’s latest film, La vie scolaire, or School Life.

Directed and written by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir, the film is set in the Parisian suburb of Saint Denis, one of the poorest areas of the city, and follows Samia, who, despite warnings from her fellow teachers that the students are unmotivated and hard to discipline, sees things differently and makes an effort to get to know her students.

Slated for a Friday Netflix premiere, La vie scolaire stars Zita Hanrot, Alban Ivanov, and Liam Pierron.

‘Love Wedding Repeat’

Come Friday, Netflix will be stocking a brand new romantic comedy to its library.

Love Wedding Repeat, the latest rom-com to join the streamer’s expansive content catalogue, Jack juggles everything from an angry ex-girlfriend to a misplaced sleep sedative as alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as he tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect day, potentially leading him to finding the love of his own life.

Written and directed by Dean Craig, the film stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

‘The Main Event’

One 11-year-old boy is entering the ring and striving to reach his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar in the Netflix film The Main Event.

Set to debut on the streamer Friday, the film follows Leo, an 11-year-old boy who enters a WWE competition after discovering a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength. With the support of his grandmother, he will try to win it all as he enters the ring and chases after his dreams.

The Main Event stars Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Adam Pally, and Ken Marino and features WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi as Leo’s ultimate opponent, a gigantic wrestler named Samson.”

‘Tigertail’

One man will reflect on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwain in Netflix’s multi-generational drama Tigertail.

Described by director and writer Alan Yang as “a love letter to my family and all of the Asian immigrants out there,” Tigertail follows a young Pin-Jui, who moves from Taiwan to the United States. Searching for a better life, he leaves behind the woman he loves for an arranged marriage, trading it in for years of monotonous work and a marriage devoid of love. Decades later, however, he revisits his past and attempts to reconcile it with his daughter Angela.

Tigertail, set to be available for streaming on Friday, stars Hong-Chi Lee, Tzi Ma, and Christine Ko.

What was added this week?

Along with six titles mentioned above, Netflix stocked three others in its streaming library throughout the week, bringing the total number of this week’s additions to nine.

Avail. 4/6/20:

The Big Show Show – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20:

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20:

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME