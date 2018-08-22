Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2018

With a new month ahead of us comes a fresh content drop from Netflix full of new titles to the streaming platform.
Keep your eyes peeled for original Netflix series and movies, as well as fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens around the country throughout the month of September. Many will find their homes on the platform on the first of the month, while others will make their way throughout the month.
COMING 9/1:
Avail. 9/1/18:
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Martian Child
Monkey Twins– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
COMING 9/2 – 9/10:
Avail. 9/2/18:
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
Avail. 9/3/18:
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/4/18:
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
Avail. 9/5/18:
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Avail. 9/6/18:
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Avail. 9/7/18:
Atypical: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cable Girls: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
City of Joy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Click
First and Last– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Next Gen– NETFLIX FILM
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser– NETFLIX FILM
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/10/18:
Call the Midwife: Series 7
COMING 9/11 – 9/18 :
Avail. 9/11/18:
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Resistance Banker– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/12/18:
Blacklist: Season 5
Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Skin– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/14/18:
American Vandal: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bleach– NETFLIX FILM
Boca Juniors Confidential– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BoJack Horseman: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Car Masters: Rust to Riches– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST HOPE– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Norm Macdonald has a Show– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angel– NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Land of Steady Habits– NETFLIX FILM
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/15/18:
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Avail. 9/16/18:
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Avail. 9/17/18:
The Witch
Avail. 9/18/18:
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 9/21 – 9/30:
Avail. 9/21/18:
Battlefish– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hilda– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maniac: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nappily Ever After– NETFLIX FILM
Quincy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Cop– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/23/18:
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Avail. 9/25/18:
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Avail. 9/26/18:
Norsemen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hurricane Heist
Avail. 9/28/18:
Chef’s Table: Volume 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Marginal: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forest of Piano– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hold the Dark– NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Song– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Made in Mexico– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The 3rd Eye– NETFLIX FILM
Two Catalonias– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/30/18:
Big Miracle
BINGE-WORTHY SERIES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
If your favorite show or movie isn’t premiering until later in the month, check out these highly-rated films and series while you wait for September’s new titles to drop.
Ozark: Season 2
In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to wipe his slate clean after he aids a money laundering scheme gone wrong. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town.
The series, which premiered in summer 2017, was arguably the most anticipated Netflix original show to premiere last year. The company announced that season two of the series would hit the streaming platform in 2018.
If you’re a fan of Bloodline or Breaking Bad, this dramatic thriller should become your next binge.
Season 1 is streaming now. All episodes of season 2 will drop August 31.
‘LUKE CAGE’:
Marvel fans know the story of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin who transforms to fight crime and corruption.
The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and shared continuity with the franchise’s films. Luke Cage was also the third in a series of shows to stem from The Defenders, alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The production company has since released Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well.
All episodes of the first season premiered in September 2016 and were met with positive reviews. In December 2016, Netflix renewed Luke Cage for a second season that was released on June 22, 2018. A third season is still up in the air.
‘THE GOOD PLACE’: SEASON 2:
When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself in the afterlife, she’s both shocked and relieved to find out she’s made it into the Good Place. But it doesn’t take long before she realizes that something is up and she’s actually in the wrong place. Season 1 explores Eleanor struggling to keep her secret, and Season 2 takes an entire new twist altogether.
Season 1 of the NBC comedy is streaming now, and season 2 drops onto Netflix on Aug. 28. Season 3 hits TV screens on Sept. 27.
‘THE RAIN’: SEASON 2:
The first Danish original series from Netflix is set six years after a virus carried by the rain kills everyone in Scandinavia. Two siblings emerge from their underground hideout and discover the entirety of civilization has been wiped out — minus a few other survivors, of course.
Most of the survivors are young, giving the show a coming-of-age vibe. Love, jealously, trying to build a better world while being haunted by the past — you know, the usual.
Streaming on Netflix now. Season 2 coming in 2019.
‘COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE: FRESHLY BREWED’
Jerry Seinfeld is back in the driver’s seat of a fancy car alongside other comedians and celebrities in the first episodes of his interview series since it moved from Crackle to Netflix. The 25-minute episodes will feature interviews with the likes of Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis and John Mulaney.
Streaming on Netflix now.