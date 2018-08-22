Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2018

With a new month ahead of us comes a fresh content drop from Netflix full of new titles to the streaming platform.

Keep your eyes peeled for original Netflix series and movies, as well as fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens around the country throughout the month of September. Many will find their homes on the platform on the first of the month, while others will make their way throughout the month.

COMING 9/1:

Avail. 9/1/18:

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Martian Child

Monkey Twins– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

COMING 9/2 – 9/10:

Avail. 9/2/18:

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Avail. 9/3/18:

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/4/18:

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Avail. 9/5/18:

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Avail. 9/6/18:

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Avail. 9/7/18:

Atypical: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cable Girls: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

City of Joy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click

First and Last– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Next Gen– NETFLIX FILM

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser– NETFLIX FILM

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/10/18:

Call the Midwife: Series 7

COMING 9/11 – 9/18 :

Avail. 9/11/18:

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Resistance Banker– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/12/18:

Blacklist: Season 5

Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Skin– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/14/18:

American Vandal: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bleach– NETFLIX FILM

Boca Juniors Confidential– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack Horseman: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Car Masters: Rust to Riches– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST HOPE– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Norm Macdonald has a Show– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angel– NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Land of Steady Habits– NETFLIX FILM

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/15/18:

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Avail. 9/16/18:

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Avail. 9/17/18:

The Witch

Avail. 9/18/18:

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 9/21 – 9/30:

Avail. 9/21/18:

Battlefish– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hilda– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maniac: Limited Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nappily Ever After– NETFLIX FILM

Quincy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Cop– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/23/18:

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Avail. 9/25/18:

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Avail. 9/26/18:

Norsemen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hurricane Heist

Avail. 9/28/18:

Chef’s Table: Volume 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Marginal: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forest of Piano– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hold the Dark– NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Song– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Made in Mexico– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The 3rd Eye– NETFLIX FILM

Two Catalonias– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/30/18:

Big Miracle

BINGE-WORTHY SERIES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

If your favorite show or movie isn’t premiering until later in the month, check out these highly-rated films and series while you wait for September’s new titles to drop.

Ozark: Season 2

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to wipe his slate clean after he aids a money laundering scheme gone wrong. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town.

The series, which premiered in summer 2017, was arguably the most anticipated Netflix original show to premiere last year. The company announced that season two of the series would hit the streaming platform in 2018.

If you’re a fan of Bloodline or Breaking Bad, this dramatic thriller should become your next binge.

Season 1 is streaming now. All episodes of season 2 will drop August 31.

‘LUKE CAGE’:

Marvel fans know the story of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin who transforms to fight crime and corruption.

The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and shared continuity with the franchise’s films. Luke Cage was also the third in a series of shows to stem from The Defenders, alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The production company has since released Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well.

All episodes of the first season premiered in September 2016 and were met with positive reviews. In December 2016, Netflix renewed Luke Cage for a second season that was released on June 22, 2018. A third season is still up in the air.

‘THE GOOD PLACE’: SEASON 2:

When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself in the afterlife, she’s both shocked and relieved to find out she’s made it into the Good Place. But it doesn’t take long before she realizes that something is up and she’s actually in the wrong place. Season 1 explores Eleanor struggling to keep her secret, and Season 2 takes an entire new twist altogether.

Season 1 of the NBC comedy is streaming now, and season 2 drops onto Netflix on Aug. 28. Season 3 hits TV screens on Sept. 27.

‘THE RAIN’: SEASON 2:

The first Danish original series from Netflix is set six years after a virus carried by the rain kills everyone in Scandinavia. Two siblings emerge from their underground hideout and discover the entirety of civilization has been wiped out — minus a few other survivors, of course.

Most of the survivors are young, giving the show a coming-of-age vibe. Love, jealously, trying to build a better world while being haunted by the past — you know, the usual.

Streaming on Netflix now. Season 2 coming in 2019.

‘COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE: FRESHLY BREWED’

Jerry Seinfeld is back in the driver’s seat of a fancy car alongside other comedians and celebrities in the first episodes of his interview series since it moved from Crackle to Netflix. The 25-minute episodes will feature interviews with the likes of Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis and John Mulaney.

Streaming on Netflix now.