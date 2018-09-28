Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2018

October is just days away, and Hulu has officially announced its list of incoming TV shows and movies.

Next month is proving to be a big one for the streaming service, who will be prepping its streaming library for the season of scares. Along with the additions of several Oscar-nominated films and other award-winning series, Hulu will be stocking its shelves with a number of cult favorite horror films, the likes of which include The Blair Witch Project and Child’s Play.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in October, and don’t forget to catch what’s leaving before the month is over.

Coming 10/1

60 Days In: Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

American Pickers: Complete Season 18

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4

Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere

El Clon: Complete Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere

Hoarders: Complete Season 9

Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3

Intervention: Complete Season 20

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5

Nightwatch: Complete Season 3

Coming 10/1

The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere

Storage Wars: Complete Season 11

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5

Undercover High: Complete Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Eye for an Eye

Anaconda

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

The Armstrong Lie

The Arrival

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina

Beacon Point

Bees Make Honey

Coming 10/1

Bitter Moon

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blue Steel

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Capture

Charlotte

Child’s Play

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Cinderella Man

Closer

Cocaine Godmother

Comic Book Villains

Daddy Day Care

Dark Blue

Coming 10/1

Deadly Blessing

Death Wish 2

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Election

Evangeline

Extreme Justice

Flyboys

Frank and Jesse

Frank & Johnny

Frida

Galaxy Quest

The Glass Shield

Gods and Monsters

Gordy

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Heist

Coming 10/1

Hot Tub Time Machine

The House of Spirits

How to Get Girls

Insomnia

Jayne Mansfield’s Car

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Kicking & Screaming

Kicking and Screaming

The Long Riders

More than a Game

Mullholland Drive

Music and Lyrics

The Music Never Stopped

The Night We Never Met

No Vacancy

Coming 10/1

Once Bitten

The Others

Pawn Shop Chronicles

The Peacemaker

Pieces of April

Platoon

Prancer

The Presidio

The Prophecy

Raging Bull

Reasonable Doubt

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3

Rec 4

Coming 10/1

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rust and Bone

Scary Movie

The Second Arrival

The Simone Biles Story

Six Weeks

The Son of No one

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Trees Lounge

Coming 10/1 – 10/4

Valley of the Dolls

The Way of the Gun

Wes Craven Presents: They

Wild Bill

Zombies of Mass Destruction



Avail. 10/2

The Nightmare before Christmas



Avail. 10/3

Dheepan

Ma Ma

RBG

The Eye



Avail. 10/4

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Complete Season 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 8

The Gospel According to Andre

Coming 10/5 – 10/10

Avail. 10/5

Into The Dark: THE BODY: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

La Diosa Coronada: Complete Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 10

Station 19: Season 2 Premiere

Superstore: Season 4 Premiere

Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere



Avail. 10/6

Child Support: Season 2 Premiere

Dot.: Complete Season 2A

Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5 Premiere

Speechless: Season 3 Premiere

Lowlife

Pyewacket



Avail. 10/8

Alguien Te Mira: Complete Season 1

Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere



Avail. 10/10

Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 3

What We Become

Coming 10/11 – 10/17

Avail. 10/11

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse



Avail. 10/12

Light As a Feather: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Avail. 10/13

Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere



Avail. 10/14

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Complete Season 1

The Miracle Season



Avail. 10/15

The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere

Birthday Girl

Next Stop Wonderland



Avail. 10/16

El Fantasma de Elena: Complete Season 1



Avail. 10/17

Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere

The Conners: Series Premiere

The Kids are Alright: Series Premiere

The Rookie: Series Premiere

Coming 10/19 – 10/29

Avail. 10/19

Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Complete Season 1



Avail. 10/22

Results



Avail. 10/24

Overlord (Dubbed): Complete Season 2



Avail. 10/25

Daddy’s Home 2



Avail. 10/26

Tadpole



Avail. 10/27

Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere



Avail. 10/29

Racer and the Jailbird