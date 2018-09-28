Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2018

October is just days away, and Hulu has officially announced its list of incoming TV shows and movies.
Next month is proving to be a big one for the streaming service, who will be prepping its streaming library for the season of scares. Along with the additions of several Oscar-nominated films and other award-winning series, Hulu will be stocking its shelves with a number of cult favorite horror films, the likes of which include The Blair Witch Project and Child’s Play.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in October, and don’t forget to catch what’s leaving before the month is over.
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
60 Days In: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
American Pickers: Complete Season 18
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4
Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere
El Clon: Complete Season 1
Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3
Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere
Hoarders: Complete Season 9
Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3
Intervention: Complete Season 20
Kingpin: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5
Nightwatch: Complete Season 3
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere
Storage Wars: Complete Season 11
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5
Undercover High: Complete Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
An Eye for an Eye
Anaconda
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
The Armstrong Lie
The Arrival
Barbie Presents: Thumbelina
Beacon Point
Bees Make Honey
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
Bitter Moon
The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
Blue Steel
Bulletproof Monk
Call Me
Capture
Charlotte
Child’s Play
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Cinderella Man
Closer
Cocaine Godmother
Comic Book Villains
Daddy Day Care
Dark Blue
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
Deadly Blessing
Death Wish 2
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Election
Evangeline
Extreme Justice
Flyboys
Frank and Jesse
Frank & Johnny
Frida
Galaxy Quest
The Glass Shield
Gods and Monsters
Gordy
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Heist
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
Hot Tub Time Machine
The House of Spirits
How to Get Girls
Insomnia
Jayne Mansfield’s Car
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
Joe the King
Kicking & Screaming
Kicking and Screaming
The Long Riders
More than a Game
Mullholland Drive
Music and Lyrics
The Music Never Stopped
The Night We Never Met
No Vacancy
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
Once Bitten
The Others
Pawn Shop Chronicles
The Peacemaker
Pieces of April
Platoon
Prancer
The Presidio
The Prophecy
Raging Bull
Reasonable Doubt
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3
Rec 4
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rust and Bone
Scary Movie
The Second Arrival
The Simone Biles Story
Six Weeks
The Son of No one
Split Image
Stage Beauty
Stand Up Guys
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Trees Lounge
Coming 10/1 – 10/4
Avail. 10/1
Valley of the Dolls
The Way of the Gun
Wes Craven Presents: They
Wild Bill
Zombies of Mass Destruction
Avail. 10/2
The Nightmare before Christmas
Avail. 10/3
Dheepan
Ma Ma
RBG
The Eye
Avail. 10/4
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Complete Season 1
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 8
The Gospel According to Andre
Coming 10/5 – 10/10
Avail. 10/5
Into The Dark: THE BODY: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
La Diosa Coronada: Complete Season 1
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 10
Station 19: Season 2 Premiere
Superstore: Season 4 Premiere
Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere
Avail. 10/6
Child Support: Season 2 Premiere
Dot.: Complete Season 2A
Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5 Premiere
Speechless: Season 3 Premiere
Lowlife
Pyewacket
Avail. 10/8
Alguien Te Mira: Complete Season 1
Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere
Avail. 10/10
Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 3
What We Become
Coming 10/11 – 10/17
Avail. 10/11
The Quest of Alaine Ducasse
Avail. 10/12
Light As a Feather: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Avail. 10/13
Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere
Avail. 10/14
Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Complete Season 1
The Miracle Season
Avail. 10/15
The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere
Birthday Girl
Next Stop Wonderland
Avail. 10/16
El Fantasma de Elena: Complete Season 1
Avail. 10/17
Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere
Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere
The Conners: Series Premiere
The Kids are Alright: Series Premiere
The Rookie: Series Premiere
Coming 10/19 – 10/29
Avail. 10/19
Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Complete Season 1
Avail. 10/22
Results
Avail. 10/24
Overlord (Dubbed): Complete Season 2
Avail. 10/25
Daddy’s Home 2
Avail. 10/26
Tadpole
Avail. 10/27
Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 10/29
Racer and the Jailbird