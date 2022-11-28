Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022
Hulu is welcoming December with a sleigh full of new titles! As November winds to a close, the streamer is getting into the giving spirit of the season December with a sleigh full of new titles set to arrive in Hulu's ever-expanding content catalogue next month.
While December will be marked by a few losses – subscribers can expect to say goodbye to titles including 8 Mile, Along Came Polly, Snakes on a Plane, and several of the Blade films, among others – it will also be marked with dozens of new titles arriving in the streaming library. December will see the return of the beloved comedy Letterkenny, set to premiere its 11th season, as well as the debut of Kindred, Hulu's adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's acclaimed novel. Also debuting will be the eight-episode supernatural teen comedy miniseries Darby and the Dead. Meanwhile, Hulu will be feeling festive with a roster of holiday titles, including the anticipated follow up to 2020's The Binge, It's a Wonderful Binge.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in December 2022.
Dec. 1
Banyana: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7
Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (Spanish dubbed & dubbed)
Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10, 11, 12 & 13
The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30
Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2
A Chance for Christmas (2021)
Anger Management (2003)
Awakenings (1990)
Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
Barney's Version (2010)
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)
Being Julia (2004)
Brothers (2009)
Christine (1983)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Epic Movie (2007)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
The Final Destination (2009)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
Good Kids (2016)
The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)
Hancock (2008)
The Happening (2008)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)
Liar, Liar (1997)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
Marmaduke (2010)
Never Back Down (2008)
Only You (1994)
Pathfinder (2005)
Picture Perfect (1997)
Pulling Strings (2013)
The Rider (2018)
Rio (2011)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Scout (1994)
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
This Christmas (2007)
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
Wall Street (1987)
White Men Can't Jump (1992)
Witless Protection (2008)
Dec. 2 - Dec. 5
Dec. 2
Darby and the Dead (2022)
American Carnage (2021)
Gone in the Night (2022)
Dec. 3
Huda's Salon (2021)
Dec. 5
Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes
Dec. 7 - Dec. 10
Dec. 7
Connect: Complete Season 1
Dec. 8
The Night House (2020)
Proximity (2020)
Dec. 9
It's A Wonderful Binge (2022)
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Fate of a Sport (2022)
My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)
White Elephant (2022)
Dec. 10
Offseason (2021)
Dec. 11 - Dec. 15
Dec. 11
Retrograde (2022)
Rogue (2020)
Dec. 12
Batman Begins (2005)
Blackfish (2013)
Dunkirk (2017)
Inception (2010)
Insomnia (2002)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Dec. 13
FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1
Dec. 14
Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series
Dec. 15
A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
Freddie Mercury: Special
Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
Guns N' Roses: Special
The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
Third Reich: The Fall: Special
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
360 (2011)
Life Partners (2014)
Dec. 16 - Dec. 20
Dec. 16
Collide (2022)
I Love My Dad (2022)
Dec. 18
The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
Dec. 19
Paranoia (2013)
The Torch (2022)
Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)
Dec. 20
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7
Dec. 21 - Dec. 25
Dec. 21
Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (Dubbed)
Dec. 23
Mack + Rita (2022)
Sharp Stick (2022)
Dec. 24
Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream
Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere
The Hummingbird Project (2018)
Dec. 25
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
Mfkz (2018)
Dec. 26 - Dec. 31
Dec. 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Last Looks (2021)
Dec. 27
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (Dubbed)
Dec. 30
Delia's Gone (2022)
Into the Deep (2022)
The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)
Dec. 31
Enough Said (2013)
Runner Runner (2013)
New Year's Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream