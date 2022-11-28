Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022

Hulu is welcoming December with a sleigh full of new titles! As November winds to a close, the streamer is getting into the giving spirit of the season December with a sleigh full of new titles set to arrive in Hulu's ever-expanding content catalogue next month.

While December will be marked by a few losses – subscribers can expect to say goodbye to titles including 8 Mile, Along Came Polly, Snakes on a Plane, and several of the Blade films, among others – it will also be marked with dozens of new titles arriving in the streaming library. December will see the return of the beloved comedy Letterkenny, set to premiere its 11th season, as well as the debut of Kindred, Hulu's adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's acclaimed novel. Also debuting will be the eight-episode supernatural teen comedy miniseries Darby and the Dead. Meanwhile, Hulu will be feeling festive with a roster of holiday titles, including the anticipated follow up to 2020's The Binge, It's a Wonderful Binge.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in December 2022.