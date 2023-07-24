Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2023
'Only Murders in the Building' is back for Season 3, but 'Reservation Dogs' is ending.
Hulu's August 2023 content list is here! Next month, the streamer is packing its content catalogue full with dozens of fresh titles, including fan-favorite movies, new and returning series, and a list of Hulu originals, meaning subscribers will have plenty of options for their next binge.
A wave of fresh titles will rush in on Aug. 1, when everything from the premiere of the fourth and final season of FX's Breeders to 1996's The Craft and even Jurassic Park and Labyrinth drop. Other additions on the first include Practical Magic, Shark Tale, and Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail. Later in the month, titles like Skinamarink, Cake Boss Seasons 6 and 10, and Cold Case Files: DNA Season 1 will appear in the streaming library. August will also be a big month for Hulu originals, the streamer set to debut the third season of its hit series Only Murders In the Building, along with Reservation Dogs Season 3. Meanwhile, Hulu will also host a Lollapalooza livestream.
Aug. 1 - Aug. 5
August 1
FX's Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
A Dangerous Method, 2011
The A-Team, 2010
Australia, 2008
Cantinflas, 2014
The Craft, 1996
Crash Pad, 2017
The Croods, 2013
Crush, 2002
D.E.B.S., 2005
Damsels In Distress, 2012
Dance With Me, 1998
Darling Companion, 2012
Enemy of the State, 1998
Eragon, 2006
Five Feet Apart, 2019
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
In Time, 2011
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Labyrinth, 1986
Leap Year, 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Love & Other Drugs, 2010
Midnight In Paris, 2011
Mortal Komba, 2021
Moscow On The Hudson, 1984
Notting Hill, 1999
One For The Money, 2012
The One I Love, 2014
Ong-Bak, 2003
Ong Bak 2, 2008
Ong Bak 3, 2010
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014
Pandorum, 2009
Phone Booth, 2003
Practical Magic, 1998
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006
Red, 2010
Red 2, 2013
Shark Tale, 2004
Simply Irresistible, 1999
Stay, 2005
Stealing Harvard, 2002
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, 2015
Take This Waltz, 2011
Turistas, 2006
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Unfaithful, 2002
Waking Ned Devine, 1998
We're The Millers, 2013
What's Your Number?, 2011
Zoom, 2006
Aug. 2 – Aug. 5
Aug. 2
FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
Farm Dreams: Series Premiere
Aug. 3
Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Aug. 4
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Accidental Love, 2015
Game Night, 2018
Labor Pains, 2009
Skinamarink, 2022
Supercell, 2023
Sweetwater, 2023
Winter Passing, 2005
Aug. 5
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
Aug. 6 - Aug. 10
Aug. 6
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Aug. 7
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B
Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11
Aug. 8
Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere
Aug. 9
Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere
Bait, 2023
Enys Men, 2022
Aug. 10
Just Super, 2022
Polaroid, 2019
Aug. 11 - Aug. 15
Aug. 11
Beautiful Disaster, 2023
Sam & Kate, 2022
Aug. 13
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
Aug. 14
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
America's National Parks: Complete Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
The Intruder, 2019
Aug. 15
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Season 4
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
The Brass Teapot, 2012
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, 2005
One Last Thing, 2005
Aug. 16 - Aug. 20
Aug. 16
Miguel Wants to Fight, 2023
Thoroughbreds, 2018
Aug. 17
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
Four Samosas, 2022
Aug. 18
The Friendship Game, 2022
War of the Worlds: The Attack, 2023
Aug. 19
To Catch A Killer, 2023
Aug. 20
Amsterdam, 2022
Aug. 21 - Aug. 24
Aug. 21
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C
Aug. 22
The Intern, 2015
Aug. 23
Trap Jazz, 2023
Aug. 24
How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 2022
My Fairy Troublemaker, 2022
Transfusion, 2023
Aug. 26 - Aug. 31
Aug. 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
Aug. 27
Malignant, 2021
Aug. 28
The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5
Aug. 29
FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series
Snowpiercer, 2014
Aug. 31
Spellbound: Season 1A
FX's Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
Belle, 2014
The Fault In Our Stars, 2014
Finnick, 2022