Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2023

Hulu's August 2023 content list is here! Next month, the streamer is packing its content catalogue full with dozens of fresh titles, including fan-favorite movies, new and returning series, and a list of Hulu originals, meaning subscribers will have plenty of options for their next binge.

A wave of fresh titles will rush in on Aug. 1, when everything from the premiere of the fourth and final season of FX's Breeders to 1996's The Craft and even Jurassic Park and Labyrinth drop. Other additions on the first include Practical Magic, Shark Tale, and Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail. Later in the month, titles like Skinamarink, Cake Boss Seasons 6 and 10, and Cold Case Files: DNA Season 1 will appear in the streaming library. August will also be a big month for Hulu originals, the streamer set to debut the third season of its hit series Only Murders In the Building, along with Reservation Dogs Season 3. Meanwhile, Hulu will also host a Lollapalooza livestream.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in August 2023.