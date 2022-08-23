Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022

With August nearly over, Amazon's Prime Video is setting its sights on September and a new month filled with fresh streaming content. After stocking everything from A League of Their Own to Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, the streamer is set to roll out even more bingeable titles, Prime Video officially unveiling its complete September 2022 list of incoming titles. September's biggest addition without a doubt is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series is set thousands of years before the events of the main franchise and tells the story of Middle-earth's Second Age. Although spooky season doesn't officially start until October, Prime Video will have subscribers sleeping with the lights on thanks to two new scary additions – the Naomi Watts-starring film Goodnight Mommy and My Best Friend's Exorcism. Meanwhile, for sports fanatics, the streamer will be premiering exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football. September's roundup also includes a curated collection of titles to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, with titles including Amazon Originals such as Being the Ricardos, Los Tigres del Norte, and Noticia de un secuestro, among others. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in September.

Sept. 1 American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across

The 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I'm Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason's Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

We're No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Sept. 2 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

"Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Sept. 7 He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

Sept. 9 Aline (2022)

Flight / Risk (2022)

Flight / Risk (2022)

"Flight / Risk follows everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed only five months apart in 2018 and 2019. This powerful documentary is told through the perspective of affected family members, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates."

Sept. 15 Thursday Night Football (2022)

Sept. 15 Thursday Night Football (2022)

"This September, Prime Video will become the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in what is the first year of a historic 11-year agreement with the NFL. The deal makes Prime Video the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package from the NFL, and includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year. Prime Video will also deliver new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS."

Sept. 16 Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

"When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother's demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother." The Outfit (2022)

Sept. 19 Heatwave (2022)

Sept. 21 Prisma (2022)

Prisma (2022)

"Prisma is a coming-of-age drama series centred on the complex relationship among identity, aspirations, physical appearance, and sexual orientations in a group of teenagers from Latina, a small town in the Roman province. The series tells the story of twin brothers Marco and Andrea (played by Mattia Carrano), identical to all appearances, but profoundly different in the turmoil they face. Their journey of self- discovery will be both joyful and unruly and will involve their whole group of friends, as they are all trying to find their place in an ever-changing world."

Sept. 23 September Mornings S2 (2022)

"In Cassandra's life, everything turned upside down since the arrival of Gersinho, her son. Her life has totally changed and, in this new season, the feeling of being out of control deepens. A reencounter with her past after ten years, the conflicts in her relationships and the financial challenges that put her achievements at risk push Cassandra to her limits. Now, all of Cassandra's certainties seem to melt into thin air." Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

Sept. 27 Our Idiot Brother (2011)