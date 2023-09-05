Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 4)
'Virgin River' Season 5 and 'Selling the OC' Season 2 premiere this week on Netflix.
September is in full swing, and Netflix is wasting no time in stocking its streaming library with titles from the September 2023 content list. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions, the streamer is jumping into the first full week of the month with the arrival of 20 new-to-Netflix TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.
This week's roundup is a big one on the Netflix originals front, with 18 new originals dropping. The list includes the comedy specials like Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs and documentaries like Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, as well as the return of some fan favorites. This week, subscribers will be able to return to Virgin River when Season 5 of the hit Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson-starring drama premieres. Reality TV fans will be treated to the second season of Selling The OC. Meanwhile, the entire family can sit down to enjoy the third season of the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, with more than a dozen other titles also dropping this week.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "In a rowdy stand-up set, Shane Gillis riffs on his girlfriend's Navy SEAL ex, touring George Washington's house and being bullied by an Australian Goth."
'Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors, and former employees, this investigative documentary exposes how the Boy Scouts of America attempted to cover up one of history's most horrific child sexual abuse scandals."
'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction – and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."
'Virgin River' Season 5
Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 7
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations--with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.
Part 1 (Episodes 501- 510): September 7, 2023
Part 2 (Episodes 511- 512): November 30, 2023 *Holiday episodes"
'Selling The OC' Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 8
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 9/5/23
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Avail. 9/6/23
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Infamy (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reporting For Duty (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tahir's House (SA)- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/7/23
Dear Child (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
What If (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/8/23
A Time Called You (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Body (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) – NETFLIX
FAMILY
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Spy Ops – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What's leaving this week?
Netflix will bid farewell to two titles this week. Following the departure of Vampire Academy on Monday, all five seasons of The CW's The Originals are scheduled to exit the streaming library on Wednesday. Several more departures are scheduled for later in the month.
Leaving 9/12/23
Colette
Leaving 9/14/23
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving 9/29/23
Annihilation