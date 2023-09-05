Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 4)

September is in full swing, and Netflix is wasting no time in stocking its streaming library with titles from the September 2023 content list. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions, the streamer is jumping into the first full week of the month with the arrival of 20 new-to-Netflix TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.

This week's roundup is a big one on the Netflix originals front, with 18 new originals dropping. The list includes the comedy specials like Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs and documentaries like Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, as well as the return of some fan favorites. This week, subscribers will be able to return to Virgin River when Season 5 of the hit Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson-starring drama premieres. Reality TV fans will be treated to the second season of Selling The OC. Meanwhile, the entire family can sit down to enjoy the third season of the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, with more than a dozen other titles also dropping this week.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan.