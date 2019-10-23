Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

October may be winding down to a close, but Netflix isn’t slowing down with new additions. Beginning on Monday, Oct. 22, the streaming giant will be rolling out a total of 21 new additions to its streaming library, including brand new TV series, movies, and Netflix original titles.

Among the slate of new titles set to be added throughout the week is a brand-new comedy special featuring Jenny Slate in her first Netflix original, a series that will take viewers on a trip around the world, and a spinoff of one beloved baking competition that celebrates kitchen fails.

‘Jenny Slate: Stage Fright’

Comedian and actress Jenny Slate is stepping onto the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for her first Netflix original comedy special.



Jenny Slate: Stage Fright offers an inside look at the comedian’s world, including clips of her childhood and interviews with her family that are interspersed with within her hilarious stand-up set. In the special, the Saturday Night Live alum will discuss her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home as well as overcoming stage fright.

‘Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner’

Netflix is taking subscribers on a trip around the world with the debut of David Chang’s Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.



Set to be added to the streaming library on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Netflix original series sees Chang, accompanied by different celebrity guests, exploring a different city in each episode, learning of its culture and cuisine over three square meals while also uncovering new and surprising skills about themselves.



The series marks the streamer’s second with the Ugly Delicious star.

‘Dancing With the Birds’

Come Wednesday, Netflix is stocking a new nature documentary in its streaming library.



From the producers of Our Planet and narrated by Emmy Award-winner Stephen Fry, Dancing with the Birds takes viewers deep into tropical forests in a charming and playful documentary that follows the curiosities of rarely seen birds-of-paradise as they search for a mate in spectacular fashion.

‘Revenge of the Pontianak’

Continuing to lean into the supernatural, a Pontianak, of Southeast Asian folklore, with disrupt things on the 24th.



Set in 1965 Malaysia, Revenge of the Pontianak tells the story of a village that comes together to help Khalid and Siti prepare for their wedding day, though happiness quickly turns to darkness when string of horrific deaths and supernatural happenings occur. A Pontianak, or the female vampire ghost of a woman who had died during pregnancy or childbirth in the Southeast Asian folklore, terrorizes the village as she arrives to take revenge on Khalid.

‘The Kominsky Method: Season 2’

Michael Douglas’ Netflix series The Kominsky Method is returning for a second round on Friday, Oct. 25, serving up an eight-episode Season 2.



Created by Chuck Lorre, the Netflix original stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor-turned-acting coach in Hollywood, and Arkin as Norman Newlander, Sandy’s agent. In Season 2, Sandy will meet and bond with his daughter’s new boyfriend while Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth.



The series also stars Sarah Baker as Mindy, Sandy’s daughter, and Last Man Standing‘s Nancy Travis as Lisa, Sandy’s new student. Danny DeVito and Ann-Margret also have recurring roles.

‘Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)’

Come Friday, Netflix will be serving up even more hilarious baking fails, this time from across the pond!



A spinoff of the hit baking competition Nailed It!, Nailed It! France will see amateur French bakers talented in catastrophe attempting to recreate stunning desserts, oftentimes with hilarious disasters.



The spinoff is launching alongside Nailed It! Spain, both of which were announced in April and follow on the heels of Nailed It! Mexico, building on the success of the original series.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Along with the titles above, the streaming service will be debuting 15 additional titles this week.



Avail. 10/21/19:

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire



Avail. 10/23/19:

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy



Avail. 10/24/19:

Daybreak – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/25/19:

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brotherhood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolemite Is My Name – NETFLIX FILM

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Monzon – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rattlesnake – NETFLIX FILM

It Takes a Lunatic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL