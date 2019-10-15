Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Are the cooler fall temperatures making you want to stay indoors? Netflix has you covered with the latest round of additions to its streaming library. Beginning on Monday, the streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue that touches on just about every genre, began to roll out the latest additions, with a total of 20 new titles set to be added.

Among the titles set to be stocked in the shelves of the ever-growing streaming library are a number of tales perfect for Halloween, several kid-friendly titles, and few additions for lovers of documentaries.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week!

‘Ghosts of Sugar Land’

After premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the Bassam Tariq- directed documentary Ghosts of Sugar Land is making its Netflix debut on Wednesday, Oct. 16.



Set in Sugar Land, Texas, the Sundance-winning documentary follows a group of young suburban Muslim Americans as they recount the disappearance and radicalization of their friend, Warren Christopher Clark, suspected of joining ISIS.



The film was made prior to Clark’s January 2019 capture by U.S.-backed forces in Syria, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clark, a young teacher, had been radicalized and traveled to join ISIS in 2018.

‘Sinister 2’

The sinister spirit of Bughuul returns on Wednesday as Sinister 2 lands in the streaming library.



A sequel to the 2012 film Sinister, Sinister 2 tells the story Courtney Collins, a mother to 9-year-old twin boys Dylan and Zach who is hiding out in a rural farmhouse to escape her abusive, estranged husband. Their safety, however, is threatened when Dylan begins receiving nightly visits from Bughuul, a malicious spirit who recruits innocent children to kill their loved ones.

‘The Karate Kid’

Director John G. Avildsen’s 1984 American martial arts drama film The Karate Kid is headed to Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 17.



Created by Robert Mark Kamen and marking the first film in the franchise, the film follows bullied teen Daniel LaRusso, who befriends martial arts master Mr. Miyagi after he moves to Southern California with his mother and becomes the target of a group of bullies who study karate at the Cobra Kai dojo. After being taken under Mr. Miyagi’s wing, Daniel is trained is trained in a more compassionate form of karate as he prepares to compete against the brutal Cobra Kai.

The film was remade in 2010, this time following Dre, who who takes lessons from a martial arts master after moving to Beijing and falling prey to bullies.



The addition is being made less than a month after actor Robert Garrison, who portrayed Tommy, in the first The Karate Kid movie, passed away at the age of 59.

‘The Unlisted’

Netflix is continuing to grow its stock of tween and teen series with the Thursday addition of The Unlisted, a sci-fi thriller that follows identical twin brothers Dru and Kal who team up with a group of underground vigilantes after uncovering a secret government plot to control and track Australia’s students.



The 15-part half-hour series is created by Justine Flynn, who also serves as executive producer and directs two episodes, and stars Ved and Vrund Rao as Dru and Kal, alongside Miah Madden and Abigail Adriano.

‘MeatEater: Season 8’

Steven Rinella is back on the hunt with the Season 8 premiere of MeatEater.



Initially airing on the Sportsman Channel before making the move to Netflix, the series follows Rinella as he scrounges in some of the world’s wildest terrains on the hunt for wild animals from ducks to deer.



Season 2, set to be made available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 18, will see Rinella traveling to Mexico and Alaska in search of such delicious game meat as venison and mutton.

‘Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2’

The next adventure of fun-loving wild pony Spirit, Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2, is hitting Netflix on Friday.



A spinoff of Spirit Riding Free, the animated Netflix original that is based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 features bite-sized stories, inspiring songs, and big adventures. The new addition will see the fun continuing for Lucky and her friends with more adventure than ever before.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Along with the titles above, an additional 14 titles will be rolled out onto the streaming giant.



Avail. 10/15/19:

Dark Crimes



Avail. 10/18/19:

The Yard (Avlu) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baby: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eli – NETFLIX FILM

Interior Design Masters – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The House of Flowers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laundromat – NETFLIX FILM

Living with Yourself – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali – NETFLIX FAMILY

Seventeen – NETFLIX FILM

Tell Me Who I Am – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Toon: Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unnatural Selection – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Upstarts – NETFLIX FILM