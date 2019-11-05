Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

The shelves of Netflix‘s streaming library are set to get a little fuller this as the streaming giant rolls out a total of 21 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals. The new additions will begin popping up in the library on Monday, Nov. 4 and will continue to roll out throughout the week, giving subscribers plenty of options for their weekend binge.

Among the new additions are sever holiday flicks perfect to help you get into the spirit of Christmas, new seasons of some fan-favorite Netflix originals, and several documentaries and specials.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week!

‘The Devil Next Door’

Netflix is revisiting the case of John Demjanjuk in its latest true crime documentary.

Debuting on the streaming platform on Monday, Nov. 4, The Devil Next Door tells the story of Demjanjuk, a retired Ukrainian-American autoworker living a peaceful life with his family in Cleveland, Ohio suburbs when, in the 1980s, a group of Holocaust survivors identified him as the notorious Nazi death camp guard “Ivan the Terrible.” Extradited to Israel to stand trial for crimes against humanity, the case ignited a media storm, during which Demjanjuk maintains his innocence.

The five-part series is directed and produced by Daniel Sivan and Yossi Bloch.

‘The End of the F•••ing World: Season 2’

The world is coming to a metaphorical end a second time when The End of the F***ing World Season 2 makes its way to Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Based on the award-winning comic series of the same name by Charles Forsman, The End of the F***ing World follows teen outsiders James, a self-proclaimed psychopath, and Alyssa, a foul-mouthed rebel fed up with her boring life, as they embark on a roadtrip to escape the impending doom of adulthood. As they embark on their chaotic journey, and eventually find themselves trailed by two police detectives, the string of violent events they endure makes it apparent that they have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can.

Set two years after the events of the debut season, Season 2 will see a woman obsessed with the man James and Alyssa killed being released from prison and setting out for revenge.

‘Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby’

Late Night host Seth Meyers is stepping out from behind his desk and onto the stage in Netflix’s newest special, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby.

Taped at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, the special sees the NBC late night host and former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor will touch on upon family, fatherhood, politics, and “why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.”

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, his first special for the streamer, will be available for streaming on Tuesday.

‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4’

She-Ra will face new obstacles when Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power hits Netflix on Tuesday.

The streaming service’s reboot of the ’80s series follows teenage Princess Adora, who was raised by Hordak, the ruler of the Planet Etheria, who after finding a magic sword that transforms her into She-Ra the Princess of Power, leads a rebellion against Hordak, who rules Planet Etheria with an iron first, and his Horde.

Season 4 will find Adora and the princesses facing treacheries old and new as Catra vows to conquer Etheria before Horde Prime arrives and Glimmer struggles with a new role.

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2’

Netflix’s mouth-watering contest, The Great British Baking Show, is returning with a holiday twist!

On Friday, Nov. 8, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will debut its second season, which will see competitors from past seasons competing to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.

‘Let Is Snow’

Netflix is stocking another title in the library for its holiday fare on Friday.

Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow follows a group of high school students who find their friendships and love lives colliding after a snowstorm hits their small Midwestern town on Christmas Eve. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Directed by Luke Snellin, the Netflix original film stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Along with the six titles mentioned above, an additional 15 titles, many of them Netflix originals, will be stocked in the streaming library throughout the week.

Avail. 11/4/19:

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

District 9

Avail. 11/5/19:

Tune in for Love – NETFLIX FILM

Undercover Brother 2

Avail. 11/6/19:

Burning Cane

SCAMS – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadow

Avail. 11/7/19:

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Avail. 11/8/19:

Busted!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Green Eggs and Ham – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paradise Beach – NETFLIX FILM

Wild District: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL