Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off the start of a new week by stocking a fresh slate of content in its streaming library. Joining an already steadily-expanding content catalogue, 24 new TV series, films, and Netflix original series and films will begin being added to the platform.

Of the new additions, 16 are Netflix originals, with the new titles dabbling in everything from animated children’s series to anime films and everything in between. This week will also see the addition of the streamer’s newest highly-anticipated true crime documentary, Tiger King.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3’

Everyone’s favorite Boss Baby is back in business, albeit freelancing, in Season 3 of the Netflix family original series The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

A spin-off of the film The Boss Baby, The Boss Baby: Back in Business and a team up between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation, the animated series follows Boss Baby as he continues to navigate the cutthroat world of Baby Corp and achieve a near-impossible work-life balance as he brings his older brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business.

After losing his job at Baby Corp, Season 3 will find Boss Baby testing his chops at a little freelance work and turning his playgroup into a makeshift field team.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 will be available for streaming on Monday, March 16.

‘Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom’

Netflix is taking subscribers back to Mossy Bottom Farms for the latest adventures in the Shaun the Sheep saga.

Debuting on the streamer on Tuesday, March 17, Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom will find sheep Shaun, loyal dog Bitzer and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cooking up oodles of fun and adventure on the farm.

The series is headed to the streaming giant just weeks after A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon made its Netflix debut.

‘Altered Carbon: Resleeved’

The world of Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel Altered Carbon is expanding in Netflix’s animated spin-off movie Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

Debuting on the heels of the Season 2 premiere of Altered Carbon and from the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, the film finds lead character Takeshi Kovacs assigned to protect a young Yakuza tattoo artist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC on the planet Latimer.

The anime film debuts on the streamer on Thursday, March 20.

‘A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story’

Fresh on the heels of the Season 2 debut of its racing docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix is paying tribute to the Formula One King himself, Juan Manuel Fangio.

Set to debut on the streaming giant on Friday, March 20, A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story recounts the real life story of Joan Manuel Fangio, who, in an era before protective gear or safety features, won five world championships in the early 1950s – 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, and 1957. Fangio retired from racing in 958 after the Formula One season, leaving behind a legacy and cementing his place among the greatest racers of all time.

‘Tiger King’

Netflix is delving into the true story of one of America’s wildest and most bizarre murder-for-hire plots with the Friday release of its newest true crime documentary, Tiger King.

From the producers behind the streaming service’s FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the docuseries sheds light on the rivalry between Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed “Tiger King” who owned an Oklahoma roadside zoo, and Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, that eventually led to Exotic’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot.

The docuseries, which is filled with magic, drugs, homemade country-music videos, and polygamy, “reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

This week is a big one for Netflix, and along with the five titles mentioned above, 19 others will make their way to the streaming library.

Avail. 3/16/20:

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Avail. 3/17/20:

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Avail. 3/18/20:

Lu Over the Wall

Avail. 3/19/20

Feel Good – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/20/20:

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Buddi – NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King – NETFLIX FAMILY

Maska – NETFLIX FILM

The Platform – NETFLIX FILM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultras – NETFLIX FILM

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news, as three other titles will be leaving the streaming service.

Leaving 3/17/20:

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving 3/19/20:

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac