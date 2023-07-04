Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 3)

July is officially here, and this week, Netflix is dropping 15 new titles that are perfect to relax to following those July 4th cookouts. After kicking off the month over the weekend with a round of additions that included fan-favorites like Star Trek and Titanic, the streamer is wasting no time in packing its content catalogue with fresh TV series and movies. Along with a single licensed title, Volume 3 of Little Angel, this week's roundup includes 14 new and returning Netflix original series and films, such as the new original documentary Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, which dropped on Monday. The streamer will serve up plenty of laughs on Independence Day when Tom Segura hits Netflix with his latest comedy special, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer. Later in the week, the streamer will stock things like the original anime My Happy Marriage, the documentary WHAM!, and perhaps most-anticipated, the first episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Unknown: The Lost Pyramid' Premiere Date: Monday, July 3

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world's oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within."

'Tom Segura: Sledgehammer' Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 4

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his "admiration" for Brad Pitt, what it's like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix."

'My Happy Marriage' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 5

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine."

'WHAM!' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 5

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world.By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit – Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I'm Your Man and of course Last Christmas. Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew's personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars."

'The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness. THE LINCOLN LAWYER also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/3/23

Little Angel: Volume 3 Avail. 7/4/23

The King Who Never Was (IT) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/5/23

Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/6/23

Deep Fake Love (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Brick (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/7/23

Fatal Seduction (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Hack My Home – NETFLIX SERIES

The Out-Laws – NETFLIX FILM

Seasons (PH) – NETFLIX FILM