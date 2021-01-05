Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 4)
Netflix is kicking off 2021 in a big way. During the first full week of the new year, the streaming giant is treating subscribers to 16 new titles, setting the pace for new additions to come throughout the year. The new additions join the nearly three dozen titles that were added on the first of the month and include a total of 14 Netflix original series, films, and specials.
Netflix subscribers scrolling through the streaming library beginning Friday will be able to press play on any of the new additions, including the highly-anticipated series History of Swear Words, starring Nicolas Cage. A trailer for the hilarious show generated plenty of buzz on social media in December. This weekend, the library will also be boasting the additions of a new season of ¡Nailed It! México and Inside the World's Toughest Prisons. The streamer will also be adding a few selections for the younger viewers.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'History of Swear Words'
Netflix is recruiting the help of actor Nicolas Cage to get down to the nitty gritty details of swear words. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the streamer is dropping its highly-antiticpated series History of Swear Words, a series in which Cage will break down the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. The six-episode series will feature interviews with experts in etymology and pop culture, historians and entertainers, as well as guest stars including Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Zainab Johnson, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
'¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 '
Netflix is headed south of the border for the third outing of its comical baking special ¡Nailed It! México, adding a Mexican flair to the popular Netflix original series. The series will see very amateur bakers competing to re-create elaborate deserts to epic failure in an effort to win the grand cash prize of 200,000 pesos ($10,000 USD) and bragging rights. ¡Nailed It! México is set to debut Tuesday 5.
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5'
Netflix subscribers are again getting the chance to experience life in some of the world's toughest prisons. On Friday, Jan. 8, the streamer's original docuseries Inside the World's Toughest Prisons returns for its fifth season. In the series, journalist Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, not only visits some of the most terrifying and violent prisons on Earth, but also lives among the inmates to experience life there.
'Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival'
A small Indian town will be putting winter behind them and looking towards a new season n the upcoming Netflix original animated children's special Mighty Little Bheme: Kite Festival. Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series, Netflix's first Indian preschool animated series, follows ultra-strong, brave and intelligent Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his hometown, bringing mischief and adventure. In Kite Festival, set for a Friday release, Bheem and his townspeople usher in a sunny new season in all their favorite ways during the Makar Sankranti festival.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/5/20:
Gabby's Dollhouse – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
LA's Finest: Season 1
Avail. 1/6/20:
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina – NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Death – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tony Parker: The Final Shot – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/7/20:
Pieces of a Woman – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/8/20:
Charming – NETFLIX FILM
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Lupin – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pretend It’s a City – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stuck Apart (Azizler) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 1/4/20:
Mara (2017)
Leaving 1/5/20:
The Monster (2016)
Leaving 1/7/20:
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/8/20:
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)