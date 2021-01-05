Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 4)

Netflix is kicking off 2021 in a big way. During the first full week of the new year, the streaming giant is treating subscribers to 16 new titles, setting the pace for new additions to come throughout the year. The new additions join the nearly three dozen titles that were added on the first of the month and include a total of 14 Netflix original series, films, and specials.

Netflix subscribers scrolling through the streaming library beginning Friday will be able to press play on any of the new additions, including the highly-anticipated series History of Swear Words, starring Nicolas Cage. A trailer for the hilarious show generated plenty of buzz on social media in December. This weekend, the library will also be boasting the additions of a new season of ¡Nailed It! México and Inside the World's Toughest Prisons. The streamer will also be adding a few selections for the younger viewers.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!