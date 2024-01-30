Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 29)

It's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix. This week, as January comes to an end and February begins, the streaming giant will roll out the final additions from its January 2024 content list and also bring subscribers new TV series and movies from its February 2024 lineup, making a total of 29 new additions to the streaming library.

This week's lineup is packed full of exciting new additions, including plenty of licensed content. Set to be available for streaming this week is the fan-favorite TV series Young Sheldon Season 6, as well as hit movies including Moneyball, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Resident Evil, and X, A24's Ti West-directed film that was regarded as one of 2022's best horror movies. On the original front, Netflix will bring subscribers nine new Netflix original series and films, such as the latest addition to the Mighty Bheem library, the Netflix Family title, Might Bheem's Playtime, which dropped Monday. Other additions include the new comedy special Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, the film WIL (BE), and the debut of the original anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!