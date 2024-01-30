Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 29)
'Moneyball,' 'Jack Whitehall: Settle Down,' 'WIL (BE)' and more are streaming on Netflix this week.
It's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix. This week, as January comes to an end and February begins, the streaming giant will roll out the final additions from its January 2024 content list and also bring subscribers new TV series and movies from its February 2024 lineup, making a total of 29 new additions to the streaming library.
This week's lineup is packed full of exciting new additions, including plenty of licensed content. Set to be available for streaming this week is the fan-favorite TV series Young Sheldon Season 6, as well as hit movies including Moneyball, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Resident Evil, and X, A24's Ti West-directed film that was regarded as one of 2022's best horror movies. On the original front, Netflix will bring subscribers nine new Netflix original series and films, such as the latest addition to the Mighty Bheem library, the Netflix Family title, Might Bheem's Playtime, which dropped Monday. Other additions include the new comedy special Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, the film WIL (BE), and the debut of the original anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Mighty Bheem's Playtime'
Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 29
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it's time for Bheem to start school."
'Jack Whitehall: Settle Down'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "Jack Whitehall takes the stage at London's O2 Arena to riff on dogs, drinking, dining alone, and finally deciding to settle down and become a father."
'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: "When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm."
'WIL (BE)'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Two young police officers find themselves torn between collaboration and resistance as they navigate the Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II."
'¡Sálvese quien pueda!'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of "Sálvame" look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/31/24
Alexander the Great (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito (CL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/1/24
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
Avail. 2/2/24
Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Plus One
What's leaving this week?
This week, Netflix will be doing a bit of cleaning as it rids its library of some existing titles to make room for February's round of new additions.
Leaving 1/31/23
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng