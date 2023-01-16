Every TV Show and Movie Leaving Netflix This Week (January 16)
A fresh slate of content is rolling out on Netflix this week. Now half-way through the month, the streamer is putting a major dent in its list of incoming titles for January 2023, with 14 new additions set to stocked in the Netflix streaming library. Set to begin rolling out on Tuesday, this week's additions not only include things like the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and Season 2 of Bake Squad, but also what could be one of Netflix's biggest and most anticipated titles of the year, That '90s Show, the streamer's That '70s Show revival.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre'
Netflix is bringing the stories of horror manga maestro Junji Ito the small screen when it expands its anime lineup on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with the debut of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. The upcoming animated horror anthology series features 20 macabre masterpieces – The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel," "Mold," "Layers of Fear," "The Thing That Drifted Ashore," and "Back Alley," among others – from Ito's body of work. The series is directed by Shinobu Tagashira and written by Kaoru Sawada.prevnext
'That '90s Show'
Netflix is headed back to Point Place, Wisconsin on Thursday when its highly-anticipated That '70s Show revival, That '90s Show, debuts. Set during the summer of 1995, the upcoming series centers around Eric and Donna's daughter Leia as she visits her grandparents' house in Wisconsin, where she meets a whole new generation of teenagers ready to take over the basement. Along with a new cast that includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, the series also brings back much of the original cast, with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark all reprising their roles.prevnext
'Bake Squad: Season 2'
Brilliant bakers are once again entering the kitchen to battle it out when Season 2 of Bake Squad drops on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 20. The Netflix original competition series sees four expert bakers, personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, competing to create desserts with next-level ideas of the chance to be chosen for someone's extra special big day. In Season 2, the Season 1 squad of bakers are back, and this time the competition is being taken up a level as the bakers must concoct exploding cakes and colossal cheesecake towers and more!prevnext
'Fauda: Season 4'
Netflix's hit Israeli series Fauda returns for its fourth season on Friday, more than two years after Season 3 premiered. Originally premiering back in 2016, with Seasons 2 and 3 following in 2018 and 2020, Fauda follows Doron, a retired Israel Defense Force officer who, after adjusting to a quiet life working on a vineyard, gets roped back into active duty to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he'd killed. The series was created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/17/23
The Devil to Pay
Avail. 1/19/23
Khallat+ – NETFLIX FILM
The Pez Outlaw
Women at War – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/20/23
Bling Empire: New York – NETFLIX SERIES
Mission Majnu – NETFLIX FILM
The Real World: Season 28
Represent – NETFLIX SERIES
Şahmaran – NETFLIX SERIES
Shanty Town – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
A single title will exit the streaming library this week. On Tuesday, Season 1 of Yummy Mummies is scheduled to exit. It will be followed by several more departures later in the month.
Leaving 1/26/23
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/29/23
She's Funny That Way
Leaving 1/31/23
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3