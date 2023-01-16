Every TV Show and Movie Leaving Netflix This Week (January 16)

A fresh slate of content is rolling out on Netflix this week. Now half-way through the month, the streamer is putting a major dent in its list of incoming titles for January 2023, with 14 new additions set to stocked in the Netflix streaming library. Set to begin rolling out on Tuesday, this week's additions not only include things like the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and Season 2 of Bake Squad, but also what could be one of Netflix's biggest and most anticipated titles of the year, That '90s Show, the streamer's That '70s Show revival.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!