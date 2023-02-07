Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 6)
A new week is here, which means Netflix's streaming library is about to see a few more additions. After the first few days of February brought titles like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, new seasons of New Amsterdam, and the Netflix original film Gunther's Millions, 11 new additions are being placed on the shelves this week.
This week's roundup of titles, which began arriving Monday, includes two licensed titles – VINLAND SAGA Season 2 and MTV Floribama Shore Season 1 – as well as nine Netflix original series, films, and specials for a list of new additions that will provide plenty of entertainment. Marking one of the first Netflix original of the week, Bill Russell: Legend arrives on Wednesday and offers a glimpse into the life and legacy of the late NBC player. Those who aren't sports fanatics and are more likely to press play on a reality TV title can catch up with the couples of Love Is Blind Season 3 when Love is Bland: After the Altar Season 3 arrives later in the week. Meanwhile, one of the streamer's most popular titles, You, returns for Season 4.
'Bill Russell: Legend'
Netflix is looking at the "remarkable life and legacy" of late NBC superstar Bill Russell. On Wednesday, the Netflix original documentary Bill Russell: Legend is set to debut. The documentary examines Russell's life and legacy and looks at him becoming an accomplished NBA champion civil rights icon. Russell spent his entire NBA playing career with the Boston Celtics (1956-1969), and won 11 NBA Championships, was named league MVP five times, was named an All-Star 12 times and was named to the All-NBA team a total of 11 times. The documentary features an interview with Russell prior to his passing in 2022.prevnext
'You: Season 4: Part 1'
Netflix's hit thriller series You returns for its fourth season on Thursday, Feb. 9. Based on Caroline Kepnes' books You and Hidden Bodies, the series centers around Joe Goldberg and his various obsessions. After faking his own death and abandoning Madre Linda, California to chase his newest obsession across the pond, Joe finds the tables have turned. Now living in London as an ivy league university professor named Jonathan Moore, Joe learns that someone else is seeking revenge on him for his past indiscretions. Along with Penn Badgley, Season 4 stars Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin. Thursday's debut will include the first episodes of the season, with Season 4, Part 2 set to arrive next month.prevnext
'Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3'
Netflix is catching up with the latest contestants of Love is Blind. On Friday, Feb. 10, Season 3 of Love is Blind After the Altar drops. The special checks in on the cast one year after the Season 3 weddings. Season 3 saw Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden both split on their wedding day, with Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada also opting not to get married, though they continued their relationship before splitting in November 2022. Meanwhile, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tied the knot.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
What's leaving this week?
As a new wave of content arrives in the streaming library this week, two titles will be leaving. On Tuesday, the second and third seasons of Australian teen drama H2O: Just Add Water are scheduled to exit. The departure will be followed on Thursday by the first two seasons of the French historical fiction drama Versailles. More titles are slated to exit later in the month.
