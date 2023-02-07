Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 6)

A new week is here, which means Netflix's streaming library is about to see a few more additions. After the first few days of February brought titles like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, new seasons of New Amsterdam, and the Netflix original film Gunther's Millions, 11 new additions are being placed on the shelves this week.

This week's roundup of titles, which began arriving Monday, includes two licensed titles – VINLAND SAGA Season 2 and MTV Floribama Shore Season 1 – as well as nine Netflix original series, films, and specials for a list of new additions that will provide plenty of entertainment. Marking one of the first Netflix original of the week, Bill Russell: Legend arrives on Wednesday and offers a glimpse into the life and legacy of the late NBC player. Those who aren't sports fanatics and are more likely to press play on a reality TV title can catch up with the couples of Love Is Blind Season 3 when Love is Bland: After the Altar Season 3 arrives later in the week. Meanwhile, one of the streamer's most popular titles, You, returns for Season 4.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!