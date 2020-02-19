Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

If the workweek has you dragging your feet, Netflix has just the pick-me-up that you need! This week, the streaming giant will be adding nine new titles to its continuously expanding catalogue, meaning that subscribers will have a few more options to help them sit back and relax once the workday is over.

Among the new additions, is a unique look at the early stages of life that we all go through, a culinary adventure across the world, and a few new comedies to keep you laughing. The newest round of titles join several others that have already been made this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia’

Netflix is stocking its newest multi-camera Latinx comedy, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, this week . The 16-episode series will drop on the streamer on Monday, Feb. 17.

The series centers on 15-year-old Ashley, the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist, who moves across the country to live with her high school football coach uncle after she scores the chance to work with NASA.

Co-created by Mario Lopez and Speechless and Melissa & Joey producer Seth Kurland, the series stars Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela.

‘Chef Show: Volume 3’

Actor and director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi are reuniting again for Volume 3 of their Netflix original series Chef Show.

Initially premiering on the streamer back in June of 2019, five years after their critically acclaimed film Chef, the series sees Favreau and Choi experimenting with food, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world, and bringing people together over their love of food.

Volume 3, set to debut on Tuesday, Feb. 19, will continue those culinary adventures and include a number of special guests including Wolfgang Puck, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, Sprinkles founder Candance Nelson, Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi, Border Grill co-owners Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, and Wexler’s Deli co-owners Micah Wexler and Michael Kasser.

‘Spectros’

Five teenagers will find themselves caught in a clash between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits in Netflix’s new Brazilian original series Spectros.

Set to debut on the streamer on Thursday, Feb. 20, the eight-episode series is set in Liberdade, a neighborhood in Sao Paulo known for its large Japanese community, and revolves around a group of teenagers who are drawn into an unearthly reality, leading them to the conclusion that someone is bringing back the dead.

Starring Danilo Mesquita, Enzo Barone, Cláudia Okuno, Pedro Carvalho, and Mariana Sena, the series is “an awesome mashup of Brazilian folklore and real-life history, mixed with elements of the scariest Japanese ghost stories,” Douglas Petrie, who executive produces, writes, and directs the series, told The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Babies’

Netflix is exploring the miracle of the first full year of life and showing subscribers babies like they’ve never seen them before in the new documentary Babies.

Filmed over the course of three years, the documentary follows 15 international families through their first year after birth and explores the incredible journey from newborn to toddler that everyone human embarks on. The series features special guests including Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst, Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and Professor Susan Lynch, University of California, according to E! News.

Babies will be available for streaming on Friday, Feb. 21.

‘Gentefied’

Netflix is following three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear, in its newest half-hour bilingual dramedy Gentefied.

The series adapted from the web series of the same name that premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. It stars Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquín Cosio, Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano, Felipe Esparza, Rafael Sigler, Jaime Alvarez, Bianca Melgar, Michelle Ortiz, and Alejandro Patiño.

Gentefied will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Giving its catalogue of titles an extra boost, Netflix and additionally four titles will join the five mentioned above in the streaming library this week.

Avail. 2/21/20:

A Haunted House

Glitch Techs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher – NETFLIX FILM

What’s Leaving This Week?

With nine new titles coming, subscribers will ultimately have to pay a small price, with seven other titles scheduled to leave the streamer by week’s end.

Leaving 2/19/20:

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving 2/20/20:

Lincoln

Leaving 2/21/20:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre