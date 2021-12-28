Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 27)

Netflix is capping off the year with a few final additions to its streaming library this week. As the world counts down to the new year, the streaming giant will mark the final week of 2021 with a total of 10 new additions, all Netflix originals, to its streaming library. The new titles join hundreds of others Netflix made throughout the past year, including massive hits like Squid Game and The Witcher Season 2.

After wrapping up its 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup over the weekend, this week’s additions include a little something for everyone, including even the youngest Netflix subscribers. The streamer will be stocking its new Netflix Family title Word Party Presents: Math! on Tuesday, helping little ones count numbers and compare shapes. This week will also see the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 4. The season will mark the show’s second on Netflix following its move from YouTube. True crime lovers will also be treated to a brand new title.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Word Party Presents: Math!’

A new installment to the Word Party library is arriving on Tuesday, Dec. 28. In Word Party Presents: Math!, Netflix’s youngest subscribers can count numbers, compare shapes, and find patterns with the help of baby animals Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they use math and sing songs to solve problems. The Netflix Family title is part of the larger Wordy Party library. created by The Jim Henson Company, the flagship series finds baby animals who love to sing, dance and play helping kids learn vocabulary-building skills.

‘Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer’

Nearly a year after it first debuted, Netflix is treating subscribers to the second installment of its true crime docuseries Crime Scene. After exploring the Cecile Hotel, the Downtown Los Angeles location known to some as “LA’s deadliest hotel,” and linked to the mysterious death of college student Elisa Lam, the second installment will venture to Times Square. In Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, the series will flash back to the ’70s and ’80s and examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square during those decades made it possible for one man to commit – and nearly get away with – unthinkable acts.

‘Cobra Kai’ – Season 4

https://youtu.be/I3uX4uwrAaY

After hopping from YouTube Red to Netflix in January of this year, Cobra Kai is returning to the streaming platform for its fourth season. Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the series is told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, who’s been down-and-out since that fateful All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The rivalry between him and the now-successful Daniel LaRusso is reignited, with Daniel forced to handle it without the calm, guiding hand of Mr. Miyagi. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Cobra Kai Season 4 will be available for streaming on Friday, Dec. 31.

‘Stay Close’

Mystery lovers rejoice, because a new Harlan Coben mystery is headed to Netflix on Friday. Stay Close, Coben’s fourth Netflix original series produced under his deal with the streamer, follows what appears to be a normal suburban family as they uncover their own dark secrets, including a past criminal entanglement that may not be buried as deeply as they hope. Based on Coben’s 2012 novel of the same name, the limited series is set to span eight episodes. It stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Eddie Izzard, Jo Joyner, Youssef Kerkour, Sarah Parish, Daniel Francis, Dylan Francis, Andi Osho, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, and Hyoie O’Grady.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/29/21:

Anxious People – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/30/21:

Kitz – NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/31/21:

The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, the streaming giant is doing a little year-end purging. This week, and ahead of the new year, the Netflix streaming library will be saying goodbye to a total of 49 tiles.

Leaving 12/30/21:

Winchester

Leaving 12/31/21:

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac