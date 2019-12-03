Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off the first week of December with a sleigh-full of new titles. As subscribers settled down from Thanksgiving feasts and Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, the streaming giant geared up to make its first additions of the week, which will see a total of 25 new titles added to the streaming library.

Beginning on Monday and continue through Friday, subscribers will be able to hit play on an abundance of new TV shows, movies, and originals, including a few holiday-themed titles, a new special that promises to make you laugh, and even the fifth and final season of one beloved Netflix original series.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the holiday titles set to be added to the streaming library this month by clicking here.

‘Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah’

Tiffany Haddish is celebrating her Black Mitzvah in her new Netflix comedy special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah.

Described as “a revealing journey through her life,” the comedy special sees Haddish taking viewers on revealing journey through her life as she reflects on fame, receiving her “inheritance,” the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from the one and only…Beyoncé, her infamous New Year’s Eve set, and more.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah is set to drop on Haddish’s 40th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

‘Magic for Humans: Season 2’

Netflix is bringing some magic this week with the return of Justin Willman’s Netflix original series Magic For Humans.

The series, Netflix’s first original foray into magic, sees famed magician Justin Willman blending traditional magic tricks, like card shuffles and making spiders appear, with grown-up laughs, using magic to “master the art of being human.”

Season 2, which will feature a healthy dose of holiday-themes content just in time for the season, will see Willman again pulling out all the sstops and props to amaze people with showstopping magic routines.

Magic for Humans Season 2 will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby’

Christmastime is coming to Aldovia and a royal baby is on the way!

Promising to break the internet and win over fans of royal families across the world, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, the third film in the Netflix original frnachise, will find Queen Amber and King Richard getting ready to take a little time away as they await the arrival of their first child together. Their step into parenthood, however, can only come after they help their kingdom find a missing peace treaty while they host King Tai and Queen Ming of Penglia.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will be available for streaming on Thursday, Dec. 5.

‘Home for Christmas’

A perpetually single 30-year-old will find herself in a rush to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas in Netflix’s new holiday series Home for Christmas.

Set to debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, the six episode Norwegian language series, from director Per-Olav Sørensen, follows Johanne, who, at 30-years-old, grows tired of her family’s constant comments and questions about her relationship status during a trip home. After lying by telling them that she’s found a boyfriend, she sets out on a mission to find a man to bring home for Christmas in just 24 days.

Home for Christmas stars Ida Elise Broch, Arthur Hakalahti, Hege Schøyen, Oddgeir Thune, Kingsford Siayor, Loekke Calle, and Cat Heave.

‘Fuller House: Season 5’

Netflix is about to get a lot fuller with the fifth and final season premiere of Fuller House.

Coming to the streaming giant on Friday, Dec. 6, the final season will find Jimmy and Steph diving headfirst into the world of parenting as they bring their newborn home, where they are welcomed with a houseful of helpful hands.

A sequel to ABC’s Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibler, Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller, Elias Harger as Max Tanner, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller Jr., Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibler.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Proving that December is the month of giving, Netflix will be stocking its library with 20 additional titles, setting up a perfect month for bingeing.

Avail. 12/2/19:

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/3/19:

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo – NETFLIX FILM

War on Everyone

Avail. 12/4/19:

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance – NETFLIX FILM

Los Briceño – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/5/19:

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 4

V Wars – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/6/19:

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Glow Up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marriage Story – NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Three Days of Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Triad Princess – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, with new additions also comes loss. This week, 17 titles will be exiting the streaming library for good.

Leaving 12/2/19:

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events : Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving 12/4/19:

Thor: Ragnarok