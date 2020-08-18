Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 17)

Halfway through the month of August, and the momentum isn't slowing down for Netflix. After already stocking dozens of new titles throughout the month, the streamer is gearing up to drop even more this week. Beginning on Monday, Aug. 17 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 21, Netflix will be adding 16 new titles to its streaming library. This week will prove to be a big one for the streamer, as it will be dropping 14 original series, films, and specials as it keeps its promise to invest around $17.3 billion this year in content. Among the new additions is a documentary deep-diving into the golden age of video games and the penultimate season premiere of one fan-favorite series that once had a home on Fox before being saved by Netflix. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'DeMarcus Family Rules' Netflix is giving fans of the Rascal Flats the opportunity to catch group member Jay DeMarcus. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the streamer is debuting its newest reality series, DeMarcus Family Rules, starring the Rascal Flats bandmate and his wife, Allison. The series gives fans an inside look at DeMarcus' life in Nashville with his wife and their two kids, Madeline and Dylan "as they balance everyday chaos, juggling music and family." prevnext

'High Score' Netflix is deep diving into the golden age of video games in its new documentary, High Score. The series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, when legends from Pac-Man to Doom, were brought to life by computer pioneers and visionary artists from around the globe during a time that was rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun. High Score, slated for a Wednesday debut, tells the story of "the brains behind the pixels and how their unmatched innovation built a multi-billion dollar industry - almost by accident." prevnext

'Lucifer': Season 5 After more than a year of waiting, Netflix is treating fans to a new season of its most devilishly delightful series, Lucifer. On Friday, Aug. 21, the streamer will drop Season 5 of the drama, which follows Lucifer bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom in favor of the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles. Season 5 will mark the penultimate season for the beloved series. In June, Netflix announced that after originally saving the series follows its cancellation at Fox in 2018, Lucifer will be coming to an end after its recently renewed sixth season. Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/17/20:

Crazy Awesome Teachers – NETFLIX FILM

Drunk Parents Avail. 8/19/20:

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/20/20:

Biohackers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Kisser

Great Pretender – NETFLIX ANIME

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/21/20:

Alien TV – NETFLIX FAMILY

Fuego negro – NETFLIX FILM

Hoops – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

