Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 14)

We may have reached the midway point of August, but Netflix isn't taking any breaks when it comes to delivering new content. This week, the streaming giant is adding 15 new titles to its streaming library, and 11 of them are Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. This week will be a big one for the streamer, which is set to drop some hotly-anticipated titles, including Depp V Heard. From director Emma Cooper, the docuseries chronicles the highly publicized defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, featuring testimonies side-by-side for the first time and exploring the "the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued." On the documentary front, Netflix will also drop the latest episode of Untold, with this week's edition centering on Victor Conte's. Reality TV lovers can binge the new series At Home With The Furys, while Netflix will also be serving up some laughs with the new comedy special Jared Freid: 37 and Single. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Jared Freid: 37 and Single' My stand up special, 37 & Single, is going to be on @netflix August 15th. I could write a million words here and it would just be emotional ramblings. I’ll write one thing, THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/BCY1kttckR — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) July 26, 2023 Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Introducing Jared Freid's hilarious stand-up comedy special, "37 & Single". In this uproarious performance, Jared, a self-proclaimed expert on the single life, takes us on a wild ride through the ups and downs of navigating the modern dating world. With a humorously annoyed perspective, he hilariously tackles the frustrations of apps, awkward set-ups, and the constant reminders from friends who have moved into the next phase of life. Join Jared as he explores the nuances of being single, growing up, gender reveal parties, and the inevitable break-ups that occur along the way. Get ready for a night of laughter and relatable stories as Jared sheds light on the joys and challenges of being 37 and still searching for that special someone."

'Untold: Hall of Shame' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Victor Conte's name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records. The film features interviews with several of Conte's notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports' most notorious names continues to unfold."

'At Home With The Furys' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap."

'DEPP V HEARD' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world's attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society."

'The Upshaws: Part 4' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life's ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/14/23

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4 Avail. 8/15/23

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5 Avail. 8/16/23

The Chosen One (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/17/23

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/18/23

10 Days of a Bad Man – NETFLIX FILM

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM

Mask Girl (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Monkey King – NETFLIX FAMILY