Evan Peters Playing Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix Show 'Monster'

Evan Peters has officially been cast to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. According to Variety, Niecy Nash has also been cast in the series, which will reportedly air on Netflix. Nash is set to play Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who alerts the authorities to his suspicious behavior.

Peters is no stranger to Murphy's projects, as he previously appeared on the limited series American Horror Story. Nash also has experience working on one of Murphy's projects, as she starred in the 2015 series Scream Queens. In addition to Peters and Nash, Penelope Ann Miller is also joining the cast. Miller will portray Dahmer's mother Joyce. It was previously announced that Richard Jenkins would be playing Dahmer's father Lionel.

Several other actors have also been cast in supporting roles for Monster, including Shaun Brown and Colin Ford. Brown will portray Tracy, who was an intended victim of Dahmer's who managed to get away. As for Ford, he will play a character named Chazz. But, no other details were provided about the character. Monster will give viewers a new look at the situation concerning Dahmer and his victims. The limited series will reportedly tell the story of the serial killer through the eyes of his victims. Not only will the focus be on the victims, but the show will also look into the role that white privilege played in how Dahmer managed to avoid criminal charges for so long. Variety reported that Monster will depict at least 10 times when Dahmer was apprehended by police but was not prosecuted.

Murphy and Brennan will be executive producing the series alongside Carl Franklin, who will direct the pilot episode of the series, and Janet Mock, who will write and direct, as well. David McMillan will also serve as a producer on Monster and will tackle writing duties. Alexis Martin Woodall and Eric Kovtun, who work for Ryan Murphy Productions, will be executive producers. Rashid Robinson, of Color of Change Productions, rounds out the production team. It was originally reported in October that Monster was greenlit for Netflix. This is one of the many projects that Murphy will make for the streamer as part of his record-setting deal, which is estimated to be around $250 to $300 million, with Netflix.