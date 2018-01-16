‘ER’ Reruns Return on Hulu

Hulu just added a huge draw for users by adding the entirety of ER to their streaming catalogue.

In an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television, Hulu licenced all 15 seasons of the classic hospital drama series. Starting on Sunday, Hulu subscribers can watch all 330 episodes back to back to back, if they so choose.

ER was the longest running medical drama on primetime television. For many, the show was the beginning of a whole genre of TV, paving the way for shows like Grey’s Anatomy. In its time on air, ER was nominated for 124 Emmys — more than any other drama. Altogether, it won 23 Emmy Awards.

ER premiered in 1994. It was created by Michael Crichton, the acclaimed novelist behind so many science fiction series. Crichton worked as a writer and executive producer on the show, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Constant c Productions. Just the previous year, Spielberg had brought Crichton’s iconic Jurassic Park to life.

In its time on air, ER was credited with launching several actors to stardom, including Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, and — perhaps most famously — George Clooney. Clooney played one of the most beloved doctors at County General Hospital. It was during his time on ER that he established his reputation as a suave and effortlessly handsome bachelor — an image that he maintains to this day.

Incidentally, Hulu just recently made another announcement regarding Clooney. The streaming giant locked him down for an adaptation of Catch-22, the acclaimed Joseph Heller novel which they are adapting into a series.

In a statement about the project, Clooney said: “It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”

Clooney is credited as a co-director on the show as well as its titular star, Colonel Cathcart.