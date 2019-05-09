Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is celebrating the weekend with new additions to the streaming library.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant’s streaming library will start to get a little fuller with the addition of a total of 11 new titles, including a total of 10 new and returning Netflix original series and films.

The additions, which join a number of other additions already made to mark the start of May, come as Netflix continues its push to bring subscribers more original content. In 2018 alone, the streamer added upwards of 800 new titles, expanding its library even further.

The additions, which join a number of other additions already made to mark the start of May, come as Netflix continues its push to bring subscribers more original content.

Easy: Season 3

Netflix is exploring the “modern maze” of love, sex, technology, and culture in the third season of one beloved Netflix original.



Easy, from Joe Swanberg, is an anthology series that explores diverse characters in Chicago as they fumble through life and the maze of love, sex, technology, and culture.



Written and directed by Swanberg, the star-studded cast features Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman, Jake Johnson, Marc Maron, Dave Franco, Hannibal Buress, Emily Ratajkowski, Michael Chernus, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Aya Cash, Jane Adams, Elizabeth Reaser, Evan Jonigkeit and more.



Season 3 of Easy will be available for streaming on Friday, May 10.

Jailbirds

While fans await the seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black, Netflix is giving them another look at life in prison.



Jailbirds, produced by 44 Blue Productions, the documentary series production company behind Lockup, takes viewers into the walls of the Sacramento County Jail, where both first-time and veteran women inmates try to survive behind bars, fighting “the power and one another as they try to make the best of life – and love – on the inside.”



The Netflix original series will be stocked in the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

South African journalist Rian Malan’s journey to find the writers of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” will be investigated in the latest installment of ReMastered, a Netflix original documentary series that investigates high-profile events of those in the music industry.



The popular song earned over 15 million dollars in royalties for American groups like The Tokens, Pete Seeger and the Weaver, though it was Malan who discovered the original writer – Solomon Linda, a black South African whose family lives in poverty in the slums of Sweto.



ReMastered: The Lion’s Share, the latest installment in the long form Netflix original documentary series, will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Society

Netflix is debuting a modern take on Lord of the Flies with new original series The Society.



Set to be added to the streaming service on Friday, The Society follows a group of teenagers who, after mysteriously being transported to a facsimile of their New England town devoid of any adults, must struggle to establish order and law as their newfound freedom leads to dangerous alliances and deadly consequences.



The series, from Christopher Keyser, stars Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, and Sean Berdy.

Wine Country

Rachel Dratch, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Maya Rudolph are serving up the laughs this weekend in new Netflix film Wine Country.



The film, directed by Poehler and set to be available for streaming on Friday, follows a group of longtime friends – Workaholic Catherine, post-op Val, homebody Jenny, weary mom Naomi, birthday girl Rebecca, and party planner Abby – who, during a vacation to Nappa Valley to celebrate Rebecca’s 50th birthday revisit past choices and questions their friendships and futures as the alcohol begins to flow.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Hasan Minhaj will deep dive back into current topics when Volume 3 of his Netflix original series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, debuts on the streaming giant on Sunday, May 12.



Streaming every Sunday, the popular series explores the modern cultural and political landscape, with Minhaj bringing his unique comedic voice and perspective, along with his storytelling skills, to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.



The premiere of Volume 3 comes just months after the series faced trouble when Saudi Arabia threatened legal action following Minhaj’s comments regarding alleged Saudi government ties to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Netflix was forced to pull the episode in question as a result.

