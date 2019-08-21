Disney+: Here Are the Streaming Platforms Compatible at Launch

The hype around Disney+ continues to rise as its launch date gets closer and closer. The streaming service is set to premiere Nov. 12. With a low cost and a handful of enticing packages, Disney+ is sure to become an instant hint among consumers when it make its debut.

One question that was recently answered was where users will be able to use the service. The Walt Disney Company announced on Monday how consumers will be able to stream Disney+, as /Film reports.

The platform will be compatible with all Apple products, including Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Android TVs and Roku. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also be able to fire up Disney+. The service can also be accessed on any desktop browser.

Bu what about Amazon Fire TV? For now, Disney+ will not be accessible through that medium. This may come as a surprise since there’s approximately 34 million worldwide users, making it the most popular streaming device.

According to a story on Fortune, Stephen Paternot, CEO of Stated, believes this is more likely something that will work out over time.

“This is likelier a last minute ‘carriage fees’ negotiation and not some deliberate freeze out by Amazon or Disney,” he said.

When Disney unleashes their streaming service, the cost for a subscription in its most basic form will be $6.99. It was recently announced that the company will offer a package that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for only $12.99 per month. That price point matches a Netflix subscription.

“It’s going to be the most important product our company has launched in a long time, certainly in my tenure,” said CEO Bob Iger during a conference call earlier in the month.

The service is set to include Disney’s vault of classic movies, the studios’ 2019 theatrical releases along with its Pixar movies. Star Wars and Marvel will also all be represented in the catalog. There will be a large amount of original content, as well, including an expansion of the Marvel Universe that includes spinoff series focusing on Falcon and Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki and the relationship between Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Disney and Iger are confident that this will become the go-to streaming service across the country. He mentioned previously that that they have “unbridled optimism” in this product delivering and meeting all the needs of its consumers.