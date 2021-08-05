Disney+ Pulls Jack Black Movie From Its Service

✖

Disney+ has pulled Jack Black's 2010 movie Gulliver's Travels from its service. What's On Disney+ was first to report the move, noting that there is no specific explanation as to why the movie was removed. It only launched on the streaming service about two months back, so its possible that Disney+ had only contracted to have it for that amount of time. The outlet speculates that the movie may be added back at some point in the near future.

Gulliver's Travels is a modernized retelling of the classic fable about a man named Lemuel Gulliver (Black) who survives a shipwreck only to wind up on the shores of Lilliput, a mysterious island where all of the inhabitants are incredibly tiny people. Gulliver befriends the citizens of Lilliput, but things do not quite go as swimmingly as they could for our unwitting hero, leading both he and the people of Lilliput learn new things about themselves along the way. In addition to Black, Gulliver's Travels features an impressive roster of other cast members, including Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Amanda Peet, Billy Connolly, T.J. Miller, Chris O'Dowd, and James Corden.

In other Jack Black news, the actor was recently rumored to be possibly returning for a sequel to his 2003, School of Rock. According to We Got This Covered, there's buzz that Paramount is interested in another outing for Black's riff-tastic substitute teacher Dewey Finn, and the A-list star is said to be in talks for the project. Notably, there is no official confirmation at this point, but there are no doubt fans would love to see Black educating a new generation of music students on classic jams from ACDC, Led Zeppelin, and Van Halen.

School of Rock marked Black's second major leading film role, after the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal. The film co-starred Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman, and Mike White, who also wrote the script. School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater, who is well-known for writing and directing Dazed and Confused, as well as the Before trilogy, a series of romantic films starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. School of Rock was a fairly successful film, earning more than $130 million on budget of $35 million. It would go on to spark a stage musical adaptation, that debuted on Broadway in 2015 and is still touring the world. The film also inspired a Nickelodeon TV series that premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons.