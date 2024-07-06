Inside Out 2 is the biggest movie of 2024, and, as a result, Inside Out is the biggest Disney+ movie right now. Fans are revisiting or diving into the movie's world for the first time thanks to the title's availability on Disney+. However, there are some beloved Disney flicks right on its tail! Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 6, 2024, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

4. 'Lilo & Stitch' Official Synopsis: "In Lilo and Stitch, get ready to crash-land on Earth with Stitch, a runaway genetic experiment from a faraway planet. As he wreaks havoc on the Hawaiian Islands, he becomes the mischievous adopted alien "puppy" of an independent little girl named Lilo and learns about loyalty, friendship, and 'ohana, the Hawaiian tradition of family."

3. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why... Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people."

2. 'Luca' Official Synopsis: "Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. "