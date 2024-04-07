One of Disney's major theatrical movie releases just hit Disney+, and it's taking over. It's bumped out another 2023 favorite, Elemental, from the top five, along with Taylor Swift's big 2023 concert movie. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, April 7, 2024, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Frozen' Official Synopsis: "Fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom." prevnext

4. 'Cars' Official Synopsis: "Hotshot rookie race car Lightning McQueen is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour on his way to the most important race of his life. Stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66, he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and a variety of quirky characters who help him discover that there's more to life than trophies and fame." prevnext

3. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why... Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people." prevnext

2. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Official Synopsis: "When Rey meets Luke Skywalker on a forgotten island, she finds the Jedi Master disillusioned and without hope. As she begins her training in the Force, she discovers a strange connection with the fearsome Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, General Leia Organa and the Resistance fleet make a desperate and costly escape from the First Order." prevnext