Disney+ Star Calls Out Fans Making Death Threats to Teenage Girls He Knows

A Disney+ star is speaking out after fans made death threats to teenage girls he knows.

Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell took to his Instagram Stories to call out fans sending death threats.

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“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell, 17, told his followers via Entertainment Weekly. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kind of weird, I have to say this.”

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS – “Episode 201” (Disney/David Bukach) WALKER SCOBELL

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that fans have gone overboard. His co-star, Aryan Simhadri, recalled a “disturbing encounter” with Entertainment Weekly when they attended a game of “Lie vs. Lie” together. Simhadri was out in public when a group of “40 drunk girls” recognized him, and one fan got a bit handsy.

“I was feeling pretty uncomfortable, so I put my hands in my back pockets,” Simhadri shared. “And then she reached around and put her hand inside of my back pocket, with my hand already in there. There’s not enough room in the back pocket of jeans for more than one hand. She lingered there a little longer than I would have liked. Not that I would have liked it at all.”

Disney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered on Disney+ in December 2023. Based on the fantasy book series of the same name by Rick Riordan, the series was created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg. Along with Scobell and Simhadri, the series stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.

Season 2 premiered in December and wrapped in early January, but the series has already been renewed for Season 3. The new season will adapt the third book in Riordan’s series, The Titan’s Curse, following Percy and his friends as they race to save the goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen), as they also confront an ancient monster capable of destroying Olympus. Joining Season 3 will be Ming-Na Wen and Courtney B. Vance, who is taking over the role of Zeus from the late Lance Reddick.