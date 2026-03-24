Here’s Every Movie and Show Disney+ Is Adding in April

Disney+ is springing into spring with tons of new titles!

The streamer just debuted the list of new TV shows, films and shorts coming to Disney+ in April 2026, and there’s something for everyone, from new episodes of American Idol and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord to exciting live events like the Inside Out Classic and Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Bananas.

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Keep reading for a full list of Disney+’s scheduled releases for April 2026.

Wednesday, April 1

Dear Killer Nannies (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Juampi, Pablo Escobar’s son, has an atypical childhood and lives surrounded by hitmen who work as his nannies. He idealizes his father, considering him a benefactor, but as he grows up, he learns that his father is, in fact, a criminal. Over the years, he will have to face the burden of his surname and decide whether he wants to continue the family legacy or start a new life from scratch.

Juampi, Pablo Escobar’s son, has an atypical childhood and lives surrounded by hitmen who work as his nannies. He idealizes his father, considering him a benefactor, but as he grows up, he learns that his father is, in fact, a criminal. Over the years, he will have to face the burden of his surname and decide whether he wants to continue the family legacy or start a new life from scratch. Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Best-selling Australian cookbook author Donna Hay hosts a series of sunny celebrations by the sea, where she styles and cooks delicious food in beautiful locations. With Sydney’s harbour as the backdrop, Donna uses fresh produce to create simple and stunning food.

Best-selling Australian cookbook author Donna Hay hosts a series of sunny celebrations by the sea, where she styles and cooks delicious food in beautiful locations. With Sydney’s harbour as the backdrop, Donna uses fresh produce to create simple and stunning food. O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

After six years of success in European soccer, Gabo, Dedé, and Ricky decide to visit IAD, the Academic Sports Institute, which saw them grow up, and surprise them. But they are the ones who get the surprise: the IAD is not as it used to be and the Golden Hawks, the soccer team they were part of, is aimless, unmotivated, and on the verge of being relegated. Now they must restore the IAD’s glory and the pride of being an Hawk: a new chapter begins, full of passion and plenty of soccer!

After six years of success in European soccer, Gabo, Dedé, and Ricky decide to visit IAD, the Academic Sports Institute, which saw them grow up, and surprise them. But they are the ones who get the surprise: the IAD is not as it used to be and the Golden Hawks, the soccer team they were part of, is aimless, unmotivated, and on the verge of being relegated. Now they must restore the IAD’s glory and the pride of being an Hawk: a new chapter begins, full of passion and plenty of soccer! Secrets of the Bees – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory explores the extraordinary lives of bees, which are among the planet’s most important animals. Over three years, special cameras opened a rare window into a single hive, revealing its hidden world. With more than 20,000 bee species pollinating one-third of the world’s food, this series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets.

Saturday, April 4

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

Glimpse the drama happening in the school hallways of Shadyside & Sunnyside and discover the secret adventures that unfold.

Sunday, April 5

Inside Out Classic (Disney+, ESPN+) – Live at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN, Disney, Pixar and the National Hockey League are teaming up to bring fans Inside Out Classic, a real-time, animated NHL telecast featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET.

Monday, April 6

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Live at 8 p.m. ET

American Idol — the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. American Idol airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and beginning March 30 will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.

American Idol — the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. American Idol airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and beginning March 30 will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones. In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Chan lives every day like it is summer vacation. Haran is trapped in a lonely winter. When their forgotten past reunites them, Chan is determined to gift her another spring. Through laughter and tears, they face winter together and reach their spring in this heartwarming romance.

Chan lives every day like it is summer vacation. Haran is trapped in a lonely winter. When their forgotten past reunites them, Chan is determined to gift her another spring. Through laughter and tears, they face winter together and reach their spring in this heartwarming romance. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+ Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Set after the events of The Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

Tuesday, April 7

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 9 p.m. ET

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Wednesday, April 8

Hey A.J.! – New Episodes

Inspired by children’s book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, Hey A.J.! is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

Inspired by children’s book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, Hey A.J.! is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary. How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Friday, April 10

RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes

In season two of this comedy-action series for preschoolers, Team RoboGobo – Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who were adopted by kid inventor Dax – learn that their super-powered Robo-Suits can now transform into Robo-Vehicles to help them save the day.

In season two of this comedy-action series for preschoolers, Team RoboGobo – Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who were adopted by kid inventor Dax – learn that their super-powered Robo-Suits can now transform into Robo-Vehicles to help them save the day. Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – Premiere

In 21st-century Korea under a constitutional monarchy, a chaebol heiress with everything but status tries to take control of her future after crossing paths with a lonely prince with nothing but his title. Together, bound by a contract marriage, they begin a class-defying romance to rewrite destiny.

Saturday, April 11

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

Monday, April 13

(disney+)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Tuesday, April 14

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 9 p.m. ET

Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1) -New Episodes

Join young genius inventor Tony Stark (Iron Man) and his team of heroic friends as they embark on thrilling adventures, using their tech, teamwork, and quick thinking to save the day!

Wednesday, April 15

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Premiere

Friday, April 17

Little Margo Stories: Shorts – Premiere

Little Margo Stories explores curiosity, kindness and the wonder of the natural world through the eyes of its young protagonist, Margo – a curious little mole who discovers the everyday wonders of the natural world.

Little Margo Stories explores curiosity, kindness and the wonder of the natural world through the eyes of its young protagonist, Margo – a curious little mole who discovers the everyday wonders of the natural world. Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, April 18

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, April 20

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8 p.m. ET

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Tuesday, April 21

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 22

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Orangutan (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

High in the treetops of Southeast Asia lives a magnificent and mysterious community filled with playful personalities. Narrated by Josh Gad, Disneynature’s Orangutan takes viewers into the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy to meet Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.

Friday, April 24

The Prep School Disappearance

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, April 25

Boston, MA – June 8: Savannah Bananas player Dakota “Stilts” Albritton, billed as the tallest baseball player, hits the ball in the sixth inning. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Bananas (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+) – Live at 7 p.m. ET

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, April 27

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8 p.m. ET

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

In celebration of National Deaf History Month, Disney+ will proudly debut Disney Animation’sSongs in Sign Language, three animated musical sequences from recent Walt Disney Animation Studios features, newly reimagined and animated in American Sign Language (ASL). Directed by veteran Disney animator/director Hyrum Osmond, the featured songs are “The Next Right Thing” from Frozen 2, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto and “Beyond” from Moana 2.

Tuesday, April 28

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 29

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes

Season three of the hit Disney Jr. series introduces a “Su-Purr Wild” story arc that finds the SuperKitties traveling into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend Willa and new jungle critters.

Thursday, April 30