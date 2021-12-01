Major Disney+ Show Canceled

A major Disney+ show has been canceled, leaving fans who were hoping for a second season out in the doghouse. According to Deja View, the Turner & Hooch series has not been renewed for Season 2. Suspicions first arose when series actor Brandon Jay McLaren retweeted a fan who said they were “waiting” on the show to come back with new episodes. “Don’t hold your breath,” he commented above the post, later adding, “You’ll die.” Deja View reports that it did “some digging around” and was able to confirm that, in fact, Turner & Hooch was canceled and the producers and stars were notified “a few weeks ago.”

Turner & Hooch was a sequel series to the classic Tom Hanks cop-comedy from the ’80s. It starred Josh Peck as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr., the son of Hanks’ Det. Scott Turner, who is revealed in the first episode to have died. In addition to Peck and Mclaren, the series also starred Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Jeremy Maguire, and Anthony Ruivivar. Notably, beloved actor Reginald VelJohnson reprised his role as now-former detective David Sutton from the original film, making him the only actor from Turner & Hooch to appear in the sequel series.

Ahead of the series premiere in June, Peck sat down with Esquire to discuss it and shared why he thinks buddy stories between people and animals, especially dogs, continue to be popular with audiences. “Because it’s our obsession, for thousands of years, with the hero’s journey. It’s why we love Marvel movies, right? Because we love pure good fighting evil. Dogs are pure good.”

Peck went on to say, “What I’m so proud of with this show is that usually when a family sits down to watch television, someone’s making a compromise. And this show and what I think Disney+ is doing such a good job of with all their shows is it’s truly a co-viewing experience. If you want the procedural, you’ve got that. There’s the rom-com love triangle. You’ve got the broad comedy. And then also you’ve got that added element of dog and animal people, from Hooch to the other dogs at the canine training center to my sister’s overweight cat, Blob.” While Turner & Hooch will not be returning for Season 2, Disney+ subscribers can still relive all 12 episodes from Season 1 anytime.