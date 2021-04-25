Disney+ Reveals New Glimpse of 'Turner & Hooch' Reboot Starring Josh Peck

✖

Disney+ has unveiled the first look of Turner & Hooch TV series in motion. While the streaming service (which you can subscribe to here) delivered a photo still earlier in the year, it just now revealed a few seconds of footage of the upcoming show, which will release on July 16. It's hidden in the below Disney+ ad at around 16 seconds in.

First, a clip of the original 1989 movie is shown, Tom Hanks' Detective Scott Turner petting Hooch (played by canine acting icon Beasley the Dog, no less). We then see a nearly identical shot of Peck's Scott Turner Jr. (the son of Hanks' character) petting his canine companion of the same name. It's obviously not much, but it does signal that the show is trying to honor the original movie's legacy.

Peck will top-line the series; fans know him best from his work as a child star, including Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh and The Amanda Show, as well as movies like Snow Day and Max Keeble's Big Move. The show also features Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother, Kick-Ass), Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton), Vanessa Lengies (Glee) and Anthony Ruivivar (The Third Watch). The show's s creator is Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted), with McG (Charlie's Angels, The Babysitter) directing the first episode.

The only other look at the new show we've gotta came in the form of the below still. It simply shows Peck and the titular Hooch standing outside at an airport. No word on what aerodynamic shenanigans the detective duo were up to at said airport, but we'll likely see the final result in the finished show.

