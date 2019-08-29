How to Get Disney Plus Free for 1 Year

Disney+ is about to change the face of streaming forever, and there is a way that subscribers can get one year of the service for free. According to TV Guide, Disney+ will cost $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. However, the service is currently running a discount where if subscribers sign up before Labor Day, they can get the service at discounted rate for a three year period. The discount comes out to 33 percent off, which is $23 off a year, for a total of $140 upfront. When looked at from another angle, this means that — in a way — subscribers are signing up for two years of Disney+ and getting a third year for free.

There is a catch, though, as this offer is only available to members of the D23 fan club. While there are paid membership tiers of the club, consumers can get a free general membership to D23 and still have access to the deal.

The deal has had many people on social media talking, with the overwhelming majority excited about the idea of paying the low cost for 36 months of service.

You can get the ultra Discount #DisneyPlus price now if you sign up for a free #D23 Account. Run, don’t walk. The website is being slammed because of all the signups. But it should be back shortly https://t.co/OPO10AcBLb pic.twitter.com/puSbJajr91 — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) August 27, 2019

“Just signed up for a 3 year subscription to #DisneyPlus. So excited for when this thing finally launches,” one person tweeted.

“I am all set for 3 years of Disney+ let’s do this thing!” someone else exclaimed.

We asked @DiegoLuna_ and @AlanTudyk the most important question on our minds at #D23Expo: will Cassian Andor finally get to meet Jabba the Hutt in his upcoming #DisneyPlus series? pic.twitter.com/n8Fes59Ohd — Star Wars (@starwars) August 25, 2019

Disney+ will feature movies and TV shows from the company’s archive, as well as films and series from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 21st Century Fox and more.

The service will also include brand new series and movies that are produced exclusively for Disney+. Some of these will be available over time, and some will be available on launch day.

Time to start planning your @DisneyPlus movie night! Who would you invite? Start streaming November 12. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/GVMGTbFtpW — Disney (@Disney) August 26, 2019

The day one original series include first ever live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, as well as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and reality series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Subscribers will also be able to stream Disney’s newest live-action remake, Lady and the Tramp.

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12.