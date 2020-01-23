Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2020

January 2020 is eventually going to end, meaning February 2020 is around the corner. That also means Disney+ will have more content to stream. While Disney’s streaming platform has struggled to find new ways to get fans excited since The Mandalorian Season 1 ended, there are a few additions subscribers will want to check out.

Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month.

The biggest addition in February is Toy Story 4, meaning more Forky content to go with the underrated Forky Asks A Question shorts. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be available, beginning Feb. 21.

Scroll on to check out the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in February.

Library Movies

Feb. 1:

Big Business (1988, directed by Jim Abrahams)

Around the World in 80 Days (2004, directed by Frank Coraci)

Feb. 5:

Toy Story 4 (2019, directed by Josh Cooley)

Feb. 9:

Old Dogs (2009, directed by Walt Becker)

Feb. 16:

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United (2013, directed by Eric Radomski and Leo Riley)

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

On Feb. 7, Disney will release Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, the first film directed by Todd McCarthy since Spotlight, which earned the 2015 Best Picture Oscar. The new film is based on the children’s book series by Stephan Pastis and stars Winslow Fegley in the title role. Timmy is an 11-year-old who thinks he is the best detective in his town, and his partner is a giant polar bear.

One Day At Disney

New episodes of the original series One Day at Disney will be available on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. It is inspired by the film One Day At Disney, which was released on Dec. 3. The film and its follow-up segments all follow different employees at the Walt Disney Company during their days at work.

Diary of a Future President

New episodes of Diary of a Future President will be released on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The series, which counts Gina Rodriguez as the executive producer, stars Tess Romero as Elena, a Cuban American 12-year-old who dreams of becoming U.S. President. Rodriguez stars as Future Elena, who is running a presidential campaign.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s Hero Project is continuing with new episodes on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Each episode centers on a different young person who is a real-life hero in their community. The series launched on Nov. 12.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7

The last stages of The Clone Wars will finally be explored in the long-awaited final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars begins on Feb. 21. The series takes place between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. All previous seasons are available to stream on Disney+, including the sixth season, which was originally released on Netflix back in 2014.