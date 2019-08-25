Disney+: Every Show and Movie Launching on Disney’s Streaming Service

Starting on Nov. 12, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans will have plenty of new material to watch thanks to the new Disney+ streaming service. In addition to the huge library of movies and television shows The Walt Disney Company owns, the service will include dozens of brand new shows featuring familiar intellectual properties.
Marvel fans have more reasons to be excited about the service than anyone else. Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the animated Marvel’s What If…? are all in development. The new shows announced at D23 this weekend are Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.
Disney+ will also be the home of a handful of exclusive movies. Lady and The Tramp, a remake of the classic 1955 animated film, will be available at launch. Just in time for the Christmas season, Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick’s Noelle will be available too.
Scroll on for a look at every show and movie coming to Disney+.
Live Action Shows Available at Launch
Two exclusive live action shows will be available at launch, targeting two very different audiences.
The 10-episode High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will take fans to the real-life East High to follow students as they prepare their first production of High School Musical. It will take the term “meta” to a whole new level and is shot in a documentary style.
The first episode of The Mandalorian will be available on Nov. 12. The show is the first-ever live action show set in the Star Wars universe and takes place after Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal plays the titular bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herog, Ming-Na Wen, Emil Swallow and Nick Nolte. Jon Favreau is overseeing the show with Star Wars: The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni as director on the first episode.
Animated Shows Available at Launch
Two animated shows from Pixar will be available right away. The first is Forky Asks a Question, with Tony Hale reprising his Toy Story 4 role as Forky. In the show, Forky will explore the world through trash, which we all know he loves.
Pixar’s SparkShorts will be collections of shorts highlighting new storytellers and testing their latest techniques. This could make up for Toy Story 4 being released without a new short.
Documentaries Available at Launch
Encore! is a new series from Kristen Bell and acts as a companion to High School Musical. In the series, she tracks down former classmates and have them attempt to recreate their high school musical productions for reunions.
A new series created by Leslie Iwerks will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney Imagineering.
Marvel’s Hero Project will highlight stories of real-life young heroes trying to change their communities. The first episode will be released on Nov. 15.
Beloved actor Jeff Goldblum will host The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a series in which he looks at deceptively simple things we love and shows us just how complicated they really are.
‘Lady and the Tramp’ and ‘Noelle’
The first original movie that will be available at launch is Lady and the Tramp, a remake of the 1955 animated film with Tessa Thompson voicing Lady and Justin Theroux voicing the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann play Lady’s human owners, Darling and Jim Dear. The film was directed by The Lego Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean.
Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the children of Santa Claus, will also be available. It was directed by Marc Lawrence, director of Two Weeks Notice and Music and Lyrics.
Films Coming Soon
Several other films are in the works. The animated Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and Togo are expected to come out within the first year. Togo is based on the true story of Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his sled dog Togo, who helped save an Alaskan town’s children by crossing dangerous terrain with the antitoxin.
Stargirl, based on the book by Jerry Spinelli, and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on Stephan Pastis’ books, will be released in early 2020.
Live Action Shows Coming Soon
Marvel is developing several shows for the streaming platform, all of which will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature many of the same actors reprising their roles. Loki with Tom Hiddleston, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany make up the first batch. Loki and WandaVision are expected in 2021, while Falcon should be out within the first year.
Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are in early development.
On the Star Wars side, Lucasfilm is working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor, which will start filming next year. Diego Luna will also star as Cassian Andor in a series set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
MuppetsNow, starring the Muppets, will be released in 2020. Diary of a Female President, starring Gina Rodriguez in a recurring role, will be released within the first year.
Hilary Duff will return to Lizzie McGuire for a follow-up series, checking in on how Lizzie is living as a 30-year-old.
Future Animated Shows
Marvel’s What If…? is the most anticipated animated show. Inspired by the classic What If…? comics, Disney is producing one episode for every MCU movie, showing how events might have happened if something went differently.
Pixar is working on Lamb Life, featuring Toy Story‘s Bo Peep, and Monsters at Work, an extension of the Monsters Inc. world.
Lastly, a new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will premiere in February 2020.
Upcoming Documentaries and Unscripted Shows
Disney has a handful of documentary series in the works that will give behind-the-scenes looks at the studio and Disney Parks. Angela Kinsey is hosting Be Our Chef, a competition show for chefs hoping to create the next Disney Parks dish.
Cinema Relics will look at props from Disney’s beloved movies, while Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will show viewers how the new movie is made.
Magic of Animal Kingdom is a National Geographic series looking at the Disney World park and Marvel’s 616 looks at the history for the publisher’s characters.
Other unscripted shows include (Re)Connect, Rogue Trip, Shop Class, Earthkeepers and Ink & Paint.
Library Highlights
According to Deadline, Disney+ will post 500 movies and more than 7,500 episodes of television at launch. Disney released a sampling of what will be available.
Movies
101 Dalmatians
A Bug’s Life
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Bambi
Bao
Big Hero 6
Born in China
Cars
Fantasia
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Free Solo
Frozen
Fun and Fancy Free
Hercules
High School Musical
Honey I Shrunk the Kids
Inside Out
Iron Man
Lady and the Tramp
Lilo & Stitch
Mary Poppins
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)
Steamboat Willie
The Good Dinosaur
The Incredibles
The Little Mermaid
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries
The Rocketeer
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)
The Sword in the Stone
The Three Caballeros
Thor: The Dark World
Toy Story
Tron (1982)
Up
Wall-E
Zootopia
TV Shows
Amazing Planet
Andi Mack (Seasons 1-3)
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K’s Exotic Animals
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
DuckTales (1987)
DuckTales (2016, Season 1)
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
Kim Possible
Malcolm in the Middle
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)
Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)
Mickey and the Roadster Racers (Seasons 1-2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Shorts
One Strange Rock
Raven’s Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
That’s So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Unlikely Animal Friends
Wicked Tuna