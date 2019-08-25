Disney+: Every Show and Movie Launching on Disney’s Streaming Service

Starting on Nov. 12, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans will have plenty of new material to watch thanks to the new Disney+ streaming service. In addition to the huge library of movies and television shows The Walt Disney Company owns, the service will include dozens of brand new shows featuring familiar intellectual properties.

Marvel fans have more reasons to be excited about the service than anyone else. Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the animated Marvel’s What If…? are all in development. The new shows announced at D23 this weekend are Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Disney+ will also be the home of a handful of exclusive movies. Lady and The Tramp, a remake of the classic 1955 animated film, will be available at launch. Just in time for the Christmas season, Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick’s Noelle will be available too.

Scroll on for a look at every show and movie coming to Disney+.

Live Action Shows Available at Launch

Two exclusive live action shows will be available at launch, targeting two very different audiences.

The 10-episode High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will take fans to the real-life East High to follow students as they prepare their first production of High School Musical. It will take the term “meta” to a whole new level and is shot in a documentary style.

The first episode of The Mandalorian will be available on Nov. 12. The show is the first-ever live action show set in the Star Wars universe and takes place after Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal plays the titular bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herog, Ming-Na Wen, Emil Swallow and Nick Nolte. Jon Favreau is overseeing the show with Star Wars: The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni as director on the first episode.

Animated Shows Available at Launch

Just announced at #D23Expo, Forky Asks A Question, a collection of shorts from @Pixar, only on Disney+. Start streaming November 12.

Two animated shows from Pixar will be available right away. The first is Forky Asks a Question, with Tony Hale reprising his Toy Story 4 role as Forky. In the show, Forky will explore the world through trash, which we all know he loves.

Pixar’s SparkShorts will be collections of shorts highlighting new storytellers and testing their latest techniques. This could make up for Toy Story 4 being released without a new short.

Documentaries Available at Launch

An extraordinary look at ordinary things. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on Disney+.

Encore! is a new series from Kristen Bell and acts as a companion to High School Musical. In the series, she tracks down former classmates and have them attempt to recreate their high school musical productions for reunions.

A new series created by Leslie Iwerks will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Marvel’s Hero Project will highlight stories of real-life young heroes trying to change their communities. The first episode will be released on Nov. 15.

Beloved actor Jeff Goldblum will host The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a series in which he looks at deceptively simple things we love and shows us just how complicated they really are.

‘Lady and the Tramp’ and ‘Noelle’

The first original movie that will be available at launch is Lady and the Tramp, a remake of the 1955 animated film with Tessa Thompson voicing Lady and Justin Theroux voicing the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann play Lady’s human owners, Darling and Jim Dear. The film was directed by The Lego Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean.

Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the children of Santa Claus, will also be available. It was directed by Marc Lawrence, director of Two Weeks Notice and Music and Lyrics.

Films Coming Soon

BREAKING NEWS FROM THE DISNEY+ SHOWCASE



STILLS FROM PHINEAS AND FERB: CANDACE AGAINST THE UNIVERSE!!! #PhineasAndFerb #D23Expo

Several other films are in the works. The animated Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and Togo are expected to come out within the first year. Togo is based on the true story of Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his sled dog Togo, who helped save an Alaskan town’s children by crossing dangerous terrain with the antitoxin.

Stargirl, based on the book by Jerry Spinelli, and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on Stephan Pastis’ books, will be released in early 2020.

Live Action Shows Coming Soon

Marvel is developing several shows for the streaming platform, all of which will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature many of the same actors reprising their roles. Loki with Tom Hiddleston, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany make up the first batch. Loki and WandaVision are expected in 2021, while Falcon should be out within the first year.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are in early development.

On the Star Wars side, Lucasfilm is working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor, which will start filming next year. Diego Luna will also star as Cassian Andor in a series set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

MuppetsNow, starring the Muppets, will be released in 2020. Diary of a Female President, starring Gina Rodriguez in a recurring role, will be released within the first year.

Hilary Duff will return to Lizzie McGuire for a follow-up series, checking in on how Lizzie is living as a 30-year-old.

Future Animated Shows

Graduated from MU and ready for the real world. Get a new look at Monsters at Work's Tylor and Millie, coming to #DisneyPlus in 2020.

Marvel’s What If…? is the most anticipated animated show. Inspired by the classic What If…? comics, Disney is producing one episode for every MCU movie, showing how events might have happened if something went differently.

Pixar is working on Lamb Life, featuring Toy Story‘s Bo Peep, and Monsters at Work, an extension of the Monsters Inc. world.

Lastly, a new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will premiere in February 2020.

Upcoming Documentaries and Unscripted Shows

Disney has a handful of documentary series in the works that will give behind-the-scenes looks at the studio and Disney Parks. Angela Kinsey is hosting Be Our Chef, a competition show for chefs hoping to create the next Disney Parks dish.

Cinema Relics will look at props from Disney’s beloved movies, while Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will show viewers how the new movie is made.

Magic of Animal Kingdom is a National Geographic series looking at the Disney World park and Marvel’s 616 looks at the history for the publisher’s characters.

Other unscripted shows include (Re)Connect, Rogue Trip, Shop Class, Earthkeepers and Ink & Paint.

Library Highlights

According to Deadline, Disney+ will post 500 movies and more than 7,500 episodes of television at launch. Disney released a sampling of what will be available.

Movies

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

TV Shows

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (Seasons 1-3)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, Season 1)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (Seasons 1-2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven’s Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That’s So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna