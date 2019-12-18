Disney+: Every Movie Coming to the Streaming Platform in 2020

Disney+’s streaming catalog may already include hundreds of titles, but it’s about to expand in a big way with the addition of dozens of movies in 2020. Throughout the new year, the new streamer, which officially entered the streaming wars back on Nov. 12, will be dropping new films in its streaming library each month, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to.

Among the new additions are popular titles like Mary Poppins Returns, Black Panther, and even National Treasure, titles that left subscribers a little dismayed when they logged in the first time and noticed them missing. Several live-action remakes, as well as a few MCU films, will also be making their way over from competing streaming services in 2020.

Keep scrolling to see all of the movies coming to Disney+ in 2020 and beyond, as compiled by Collider, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles set to be added in January 2020 as well as the streamer’s entire catalog of titles!

January 2020

Cool Runnings

“When a Jamaican sprinter is disqualified from the Olympic Games, he enlists the help of a dishonored coach to start the first Jamaican Bobsled Team,” an IMDb synopsis reads.

Available Jan. 1.

Holes

“A wrongfully convicted boy is sent to a brutal desert detention camp where he joins the job of digging holes for some mysterious reason.”

Available Jan. 1.

February 2020

Big Business

“Two couples of sisters from New York and from the countryside discover that they are connected in an incredible way.”

Available Feb. 1.

Around the World in 80 Days

“To win a bet, an eccentric British inventor, beside his Chinese valet and an aspiring French artist, embarks on a trip full of adventures and dangers around the world in exactly eighty days.”

Available Feb. 1.

Old Dogs

“Two friends and business partners find their lives turned upside down when strange circumstances lead them to be the temporary guardians of seven year-old twins.”

Available Feb. 9.

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

“The Invincible Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk must join forces to save the Earth from its greatest threat yet.”

Available Feb. 16.

March 2020

Black Panther

“T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past.”

Available March 4.

Bedtime Stories

“A hotel handyman’s life changes when the lavish bedtime stories he tells his niece and nephew start to magically come true.”

Available March 5.

G-Force

“A specially trained squad of guinea pigs is dispatched to stop a diabolical billionaire from taking over the world.”

Available March 15.

A Wrinkle in Time

“After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him.”

Available March 25.

April 2020

Prom

“A group of teenagers get ready for their high school prom.”

Available April 1.

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

“A childless couple bury a box in their backyard, containing all of their wishes for an infant. Soon, a child is born, though Timothy Green is not all that he appears.”

Available April 1.

Mars Needs Moms

“A young boy named Milo gains a deeper appreciation for his mom after Martians come to Earth to take her away.”

Available April 1.

The Last Song

“A rebellious girl is sent to a Southern beach town for the summer to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.”

Available April 1.

Frankenweenie

“When a boy’s beloved dog passes away suddenly, he attempts to bring the animal back to life through a powerful science experiment.”

Available April 1.

National Treasure

“A historian races to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries.”

Available April 30.

May 2020

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

“Three pets escape from a California ranch to find their owners in San Francisco.”

Available May 1.

Homeward Bound II

“Shadow, Sassy, and Chance have to find their way home after they become stranded at the San Francisco International Airport as their owners fly to Canada on vacation.”

Available May 1.

George of the Jungle

“A man raised in the jungle by apes falls in love with a wealthy American heiress.”

Available May 1.

John Carter

“Transported to Barsoom, a Civil War vet discovers a barren planet seemingly inhabited by 12-foot tall barbarians. Finding himself prisoner of these creatures, he escapes, only to encounter Woola and a princess in desperate need of a savior.”

Available May 2.

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

“A documentary about Robert B. Sherman & Richard M. Sherman – aka The Sherman Brothers – the Academy Award and Grammy-winning songwriters.”

Available May 22.

June 2020

Walt & El Grupo: The Untold Adventures

“The story of the 1941 Goodwill Tour to South America made by Walt Disney and his staff.”

Available June 9.

The Pirate Fairy

“When Zarina steals Pixie Hollow’s Blue Pixie Dust and flies away, Tinker Bell and her friends sets on a journey to get them back.”

Available June 15.

Tarzan

“A man raised by gorillas must decide where he really belongs when he discovers he is a human.”

Available June 23.

Tarzan II

“The tale of Tarzan’s misadventures as a boy as he searches for his true identity and the meaning of family.”

Available June 23.

Avengers: Infinity War

“The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Available June 25.

July 2020

Race to Witch Mountain

“A Las Vegas cabbie enlists the help of a UFO expert to protect two siblings with paranormal powers from the clutches of an organization that wants to use the kids for their nefarious plans.”

Available July 1.

The Mighty Ducks

“A self-centered Minnesota lawyer is sentenced to community service coaching a rag tag youth hockey team.”

Available July 1.

The Big Green

“A teacher on exchange from England is placed in an underachieving Texan school, where she coaches the children in soccer, improving their self esteem and leading to unexpected success.”

Available July 1.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

“As Scott Lang balances being both a superhero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.”

Available July 29.

The Incredibles 2

“The Incredibles hero family takes on a new mission, which involves a change in family roles: Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) must manage the house while his wife Helen (Elastigirl) goes out to save the world.”

Available July 30.

August 2020

Prince of Persia

“A young fugitive Prince and Princess must stop a villain who unknowingly threatens to destroy the world with a special dagger that enables the magic sand inside to reverse time.”

Available Aug. 5.

September 2020

Cinderella

“When her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and her scheming stepsisters. Never one to give up hope, Ella’s fortunes begin to change after meeting a dashing stranger.”

Available Sept. 1.

Christopher Robin

“A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.”

Available Sept. 5.

Disney Nature: Oceans

“Journey in to the depths of a wonderland filled with mystery, beauty and power. Oceans is a spectacular story, narrated by Pierce Brosnan, about remarkable creatures under the sea. It’s an unprecedented look at the lives of these elusive deepwater creatures through their own eyes. Incredible state-of-the-art-underwater filmmaking will take your breath away as you migrate with whales, swim alongside a great white shark and race with dolphins at play.”

Available Sept. 19.

October 2020

Mr. Holland’s Opus

“A frustrated composer finds fulfillment as a high school music teacher.”

Available Oct. 1.

Maleficent

“A vengeful fairy is driven to curse an infant princess, only to discover that the child may be the one person who can restore peace to their troubled land.”

Available Oct. 1.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

“While on vacation in Mexico, Chloe, a ritzy Beverly Hills chihuahua, finds herself lost and in need of assistance in order to get back home.”

Available Oct. 1.

Beauty and the Beast

“A selfish prince is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life, unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman he keeps prisoner.”

Available Oct. 1.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

“Master sorcerer Balthazar Blake must find and train Merlin’s descendant to defeat dark sorceress Morgana la Fée.”

Available Oct. 30.

November 2020

Mr. Magoo

“The myopic millionaire defeats jewel smugglers in his usual bumbling manner.”

Available Nov. 1

Planes

“A cropdusting plane with a fear of heights lives his dream of competing in a famous around-the-world aerial race.”

Available Nov. 5.

Planes: Fire and Rescue

“When Dusty learns that his engine is damaged and he may never race again, he joins a forest fire and rescue unit to be trained as a firefighter, or else his air strip will be shut down.”

Available Nov. 5.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

“Alexander’s day begins with gum stuck in his hair, followed by more calamities. However, he finds little sympathy from his family and begins to wonder if bad things only happen to him, his mom, dad, brother and sister – who all find themselves living through their own terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.”

Available Nov. 5.

A Christmas Carol

“An animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.”

Available Nov. 6.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

“A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.”

Available Nov. 28.

Into the Woods

“A witch tasks a childless baker and his wife with procuring magical items from classic fairy tales to reverse the curse put on their family tree.”

Available Nov. 28.

December 2020

Sky High

“Set in an era where superheroes are commonly known and accepted, young William Stronghold, the son of the Commander and Jetstream, tries to find a balance between being a normal teenager and an extraordinary being.”

Available Dec. 1.

Max Keeble’s Big Move

“Max Keeble, the victim of his 7th grade class, plots revenge when he learns he’s moving; it backfires when he doesn’t move after all.”

Available Dec. 1.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

“Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) searches for the trident of Poseidon while being pursued by an undead sea Captain and his crew.”

Available Dec. 2.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

“Six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.”

Available Dec. 11.