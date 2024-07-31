Disney+ Cancels Show After Just One Season: No More Episodes of 'Renegade Nell' Are Coming

Nell Jackson's adventure at Disney+ has officially ended. Sally Wainwright's fantasy adventure period drama Renegade Nell has been canceled at the streamer after just a single season, a Disney+ spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Deadline Tuesday.

"Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service," the spokesperson said. "We're incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We'd like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future."

(Photo: Robert Viglasky/Disney+)

Derry Girls' Louisa Harland led the series as Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder. Nell goes on the run and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England, "but when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined." Along with Harland, the series also starred Adrian Lester, Nick Mohammed, and Joely Richardson.

All nine episodes of Renegade Nell dropped on Disney+ on March 29, with the series quickly becoming a fan-favorite. On Rotten Tomatoes, Renegade Nell holds an 88% audience score and 87% critics score, with a critics consensus reading, "Renegade Nell has a hero worth rooting for in Louisa Harland, and even if it curiously blurs the line between family-friendly and edgy, it makes a spunky first impression."

Despite being well-received, Renegade Nell reportedly failed to reach the threshold for a Disney+ renewal based on several metrics, Deadline reported.

News of Renegade Nell's cancellation comes after director Ben Taylor revealed that the tea was already working on Renegade Nell Season 2. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in March just after the show's debut, Taylor teased, "we're now in the process of writing a possible second series. So you're able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that."

It's unclear if Renegade Nell will be shopped to other streamers or networks. The series' first and only season is available to stream on Disney+.

The series marks the second cancellation at Netflix this year after Disney+ canceled American Born Chinese after just a single season in early January. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is likely poised for cancellation, with series star Tatiana Maslany recently revealing, "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'" Several others have been renewed, including Percy Jackson and The Olympians, Goosebumps, and Ahsoka.