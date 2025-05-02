Disney+ Adding Major Spider-Man Movie for May 2025

It’s time for audiences at home to head across the Spider-Verse.

Animated global sensation Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit Disney+ for the first time after its theatrical release two years ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Across the Spider-Verse released in June 2023 to critical and commercial acclaim. The film is a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and follows Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, as him and love interest Gwen Stacy travel across different universes to fight crime. It was critically acclaimed on release, with a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed over $600 million at the box office. The film notably ends on a cliffhanger, promising a second half to come.

Play video

The film sports an all-star voice cast of several Hollywood big names, like Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Bryan Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac.

The sequel and second half of the film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to release in theaters summer 2027. There is also a spinoff focused around Gwen Stacy’s character currently in development, entitled Spider-Woman.