‘Degrassi’ Revival Picked up by HBO Max

Degrassi, the Canadian teen drama that dates back to the 1970s, is coming back again, this time thanks to HBO Max. WarnerMedia Kids & Family greenlit a Degrassi revival for the streaming platform overseen by Lara Azzopardi and Riverdale veteran Julia Cohen. HBO Max also picked up the streaming rights for the most popular installment of the series, Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will become available in the spring.

The new Degrassi series will run at least 10 episodes. It will be released to HBO Max exclusively in the U.S. in 2023, and will later air on Cartoon Network. Like the original Degrassi shows, the new one will be set in Toronto and follows the dramatic lives of teenagers and school faculty. “The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love,” reads the show’s description. Azzopardi’s credits include Backstage, The Bold Type, and Mary Kills People. Cohen previously worked on The Royals, A Million Little Things, and Riverdale.

The Degrassi franchise is owned by WildBrain and was created by Kit Hood and Lunda Schuyler. Each series focuses on a different class of students living near De Grassi Street in Toronto. The first series, The Kids of Degrassi Street, aired from 1979 to 1986. It was followed by Degrassi Junior High (1987-1989), Degrassi High (1989-1991), Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015), and Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017). The Next Generation is considered the most successful show in the franchise, helping launch the careers of stars like Drake and Nina Dobrev. Next Class was released on Netflix in the U.S. and is excluded in the HBO Max deal.

“Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said in a statement. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

“Now in its fourth decade, Degrassi is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation,” WildBrain President Josh Scherba said. “Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. We’re delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi‘s legacy.”